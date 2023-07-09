MAH CET 5-year LLB 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell has released the revised final merit list for MH Common Entrance Test (CET) 5-year LLB programme round 1 in online mode. According to the round 1 final merit list summary released by the authorities, a total of 12,251 candidates have been selected in round 1. Candidates can check and download the revised final merit list for Maha CET Integrated LLB course round 1 at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.
As per the schedule, the MAHA CET 5-year LLB final merit list for round 1 was released on July 4, 2023, for Maharashtra (MS), OMS category, ex-servicemen, and non-selected candidates. However, the examination authority has released the revised list online.
MAH CET 5-Year LLB Revised Final Merit List 2023 PDFs for Round 1
Candidates who have registered for the counselling round 1 can download the revised final merit list pdfs of Maharashtra CET Integrated LLB counselling 2023 from the table below:
|
MAH CET Final Merit List (Revised)
|
Download Links
|
MS candidates round 1
|
OMS candidates round 1
|
Ex-servicemen
|
Not considered candidate list for round 1
How to download MAH CET 5-year Integrated LLB revised final merit list 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the MH CET 5-year LLB counselling round 1 merit list for the academic year 2023 online.
Step 1: Go to the official websites of MH State Cell: llb5cap23.mahacet.org
Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to download the revised final merit lists available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf links
Step 4: The revised final merit lists will be displayed in a new window
Step 5: Go through the details and print a hardcopy of it for future reference
MAH CET 5-year LLB Merit List 2023 Summary
As per the released data, 13,945 candidates have registered for the MH CET Integrated LLB CAP counselling this year. Candidates can check the statistics in the table below:
|
MH CET 5-year LLB
|
Number of candidates
|
Total number of registered candidates
|
13,945
|
Total number of candidates selected
|
12,251
|
Total number of MH candidates
|
9,298
|
Total number of OMS candidates
|
2,953
|
Total number of JK candidates registered
|
13
|
Total NRI candidates registered
|
7
|
Total no of not considered candidates
|
1,667
Also Read: IIT JAM 2023: Round 4 Admission List Released, Check Details Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.