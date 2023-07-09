MAH CET 5 year LLB Revised Final Merit List 2023 Out, Get Round 1 PDF Links Here

MAH CET 5-year LLB 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell has released the revised final merit list for MH Common Entrance Test (CET) 5-year LLB programme round 1 in online mode. According to the round 1 final merit list summary released by the authorities, a total of 12,251 candidates have been selected in round 1. Candidates can check and download the revised final merit list for Maha CET Integrated LLB course round 1 at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the MAHA CET 5-year LLB final merit list for round 1 was released on July 4, 2023, for Maharashtra (MS), OMS category, ex-servicemen, and non-selected candidates. However, the examination authority has released the revised list online.

MAH CET 5-Year LLB Revised Final Merit List 2023 PDFs for Round 1

Candidates who have registered for the counselling round 1 can download the revised final merit list pdfs of Maharashtra CET Integrated LLB counselling 2023 from the table below:

MAH CET Final Merit List (Revised) Download Links MS candidates round 1 Click Here OMS candidates round 1 Click Here Ex-servicemen Click Here Not considered candidate list for round 1 Click Here

How to download MAH CET 5-year Integrated LLB revised final merit list 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the MH CET 5-year LLB counselling round 1 merit list for the academic year 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official websites of MH State Cell: llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: Now, click on the direct links to download the revised final merit lists available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the merit list pdf links

Step 4: The revised final merit lists will be displayed in a new window

Step 5: Go through the details and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

MAH CET 5-year LLB Merit List 2023 Summary

As per the released data, 13,945 candidates have registered for the MH CET Integrated LLB CAP counselling this year. Candidates can check the statistics in the table below:

MH CET 5-year LLB Number of candidates Total number of registered candidates 13,945 Total number of candidates selected 12,251 Total number of MH candidates 9,298 Total number of OMS candidates 2,953 Total number of JK candidates registered 13 Total NRI candidates registered 7 Total no of not considered candidates 1,667

