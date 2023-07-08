IIT JAM 2023: Round 4 Admission List Released, Check Details Here

IIT JAM 2023 Allotment Result: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the IIT JAM 2023 fourth admission list on July 7, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the postgraduate admission programmes can visit the official website of IIT JAM to check the allotment result.

According to the given schedule, the last date for students to complete the online payment of the seat booking fee for the 4th list is July 10, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the fourth round can report to the allotted college and complete the seat booking process.

IIT JAM 2023 fourth-round seat allotment list is available on the official website - joaps.iitg.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the allotment list is also available here.

IIT JAM 2023 4th Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check JAM 2023 Seat Allotment List

The JAM 2023 fourth admission list is available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the allotment list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link

Step 3: Enter the email id and password in the link given

Step 4: The fourth allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment list for further reference

IIT JAM 2023 Seat Booking Fee

Given below are the seat booking fee for various categories.

Category Fee Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Rs 10,000/- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Rs 5,000/-

