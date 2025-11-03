Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Exam Timetable Released at mahahsscboard.in; Check Exam Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra State Board Exam 2025 official date sheet. According to the official schedule, the board will hold the class 10 exams from February 20, 2026, whereas class 12 exams will be held from February 10, 2026. Students can download the detailed schedule on the board website at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2025 Dates

The exams will be conducted in two shifts, with first shift running from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and the second shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Check the schedule dates for class 10 and 12 board here: