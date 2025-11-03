Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Exam Timetable Released at mahahsscboard.in; Check Exam Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 3, 2025, 16:52 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the 2025 board exam date sheet. The class 10 exams will begin from February 20, 2026, and Class 12 exams from February 10, 2026. Check the detailed schedule on mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra Board, called MSBSHSE has released the 2025 board exam date sheet.
Key Points

  • The Maharashtra Board, called MSBSHSE has released the 2025 board exam date sheet.
  • Class 10 exams will start from February 20, 2026, and Class 12 exams from February 10, 2026.
  • The detailed schedule is available on mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra State Board Exam 2025 official date sheet. According to the official schedule, the board will hold the class 10 exams from February 20, 2026, whereas class 12 exams will be held from February 10, 2026. Students can download the detailed schedule on the board website at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board Exams 2025 Dates

The exams will be conducted in two shifts, with first shift running from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and the second shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Check the schedule dates for class 10 and 12 board here: 

Class 

Start Date

End Date

SSC (Class 10)

February 20, 2026

March 18, 2026

HSC (Class 12)

February 10, 2026

March 11, 2026

How to check the Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet?

Students can follow these simple steps to download the official exam datesheet for 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in 
  2. On the homepage, click on the link 'Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet for SSC, HSC' 
  3. The datesheet PDF will appear
  4. Download for exam reference

Direct Links: 

