AP ECET 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment List To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details Here

AP ECET Counselling Seat Allotment: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP ECET 2023 seat allotment result tomorrow, August 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the AP ECET 2024 entrance exam can visit the official counselling website to check the seat allotment result.

According to the schedule available, after the seat allotment result is announced, candidates eligible for admissions can complete the self-reporting and reporting at the colleges from September 1 to 4, 2023. When reporting to colleges, candidates are advised to carry with them their documents and photocopies for verification purposes.

AP ECET 2023 seat allotment results will be available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the AP ECET 2023 seat allotment result through the link available here.

AP ECET Counselling Seat Allotment Result (Link to be Available Tomorrow)

How to Check AP ECET 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result

The AP ECET 2023 counselling seat allotment result will be announced on the official website tomorrow, August 31, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check here the steps to follow when checking the seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website of AP ECET

Step 2: Click on the ECET 2023 counselling allotment result

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the link given

Step 4: Download the AP ECET 2023 seat allotment result for further reference

