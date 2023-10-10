AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Tomorrow for GATE/GPAT Candidates

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the phase 2 seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test, AP PGECET tomorrow: October 10, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.

Candidates who are allocated seats have to accept them and report to the respective institute for document verification and admission process. AP PGECET Counselling 2023 schedule can be checked on the official website.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the result is provided below:

AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

How to Check AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the phase 2 seat allotment link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: AP PGECET Counselling 2023 result will appear

Step 5: View and download the allotment

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

Documents Required for AP PGECET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory files for the verification process below:

GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket

GAT/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card

SSC, Intermediate, Diploma/Degree Marks Sheet

Study Certificate from Class 10 to Graduation

Residence certificate

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

