AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023 for GATE, GPAT Candidates Today; Link Here

AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the phase 2 seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test, AP PGECET today: October 11, 2023. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can check out results at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.

Once the AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023 results are out, shortlisted candidates must accept the seats and report to the allotted institute for verification of documents and admission completion. They can get the direct link to access AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023 here.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the result is provided below:

AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

How to Check AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the phase 2 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the allotment

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for AP PGECET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory files for the verification below:

GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card SSC, Intermediate, Diploma/Degree Marks Sheet Study Certificate from Class 10 to Graduation Caste Certificate (if applicable) Income Certificate Transfer Certificate Residence certificate

