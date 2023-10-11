  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023 for GATE, GPAT Candidates Today; Link Here

AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023 for GATE, GPAT Candidates Today; Link Here

AP PGECET Phase 2 seat allotment 2023 will be released today: October 11, 2023. Candidates can check out results at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Check the required documents here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 11, 2023 13:21 IST
AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023
AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023

AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the phase 2 seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test, AP PGECET today: October 11, 2023. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can check out results at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.

Once the AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023 results are out, shortlisted candidates must accept the seats and report to the allotted institute for verification of documents and admission completion. They can get the direct link to access AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023 here.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the result is provided below:

AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023

Click Here

How to Check AP PGECET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the phase 2 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the allotment 

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for AP PGECET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory files for the verification below:

GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket

GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card

SSC, Intermediate, Diploma/Degree Marks Sheet

Study Certificate from Class 10 to Graduation

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate 

Transfer Certificate

Residence certificate 

Also Read: IGNOU July Admission 2023: Re-registration Extended for Online, ODL Programmes; Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023