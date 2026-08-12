ATMA 2026 August Session Result Releasing Today at atmaaims.com, Direct Link & Scorecard Download Steps
ATMA August 2026 Result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has declared the ATMA August 2026 examination results. Candidates can download their scorecards from atmaaims.com using their PID and password. Valid across 750+ AICTE-approved B-schools, these scores enable candidates to apply directly to target institutes for subsequent GD-WAT-PI selection rounds.
ATMA August 2026 Result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will be releasing the official result of the ATMA (AIMS Test for Management Admissions) August 2026 examination. Students who took the nationwide computer-based test conducted on August 9, 2026, are required to visit the official website at atmaaims.com and log in to their respective accounts through the Exam Date, Personal Identification Number (PID), and password and view/download their official scorecards.
The ATMA scorecard issued by the conducting body includes all performance parameters, such as scaled scores section-wise, total scaled scores, percentiles, and validation key. The ATMA scores for the 2026-28 admission cycle can be used by the candidates for taking admissions in MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes in more than 750 management institutes approved by AICTE.
How To Download The ATMA 2026 August Session Result?
To Download The ATMA 2026 August Session Result follow the steps given below:
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Go directly to the AIMS ATMA exam’s official web page at atmaaims.com using any latest desktop browser.
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Choose the ATMA candidate login option found in the main menu bar of the official website.
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Choose the relevant August exam date from the drop-down menu provided on the candidate login portal.
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Enter your registered PID number and password in the designated credential fields.
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Click the login button to log in to your account dashboard screen and view your exam result.
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Download your official ATMA scorecard in PDF format and print out multiple copies for use in the college admission selection process.
ATMA 2026 August Session Result: Highlights
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Parameter
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS)
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Exam Date
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August 9, 2026
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Result Declaration Date
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August 12, 2026
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Official Portal
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atmaaims.com
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Login Credentials Required
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Exam Date, PID (Personal Identification Number), Password
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Accepting Colleges
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750+ AICTE-approved MBA / PGDM / MCA Institutes
What After The Results?
Once the result of ATMA is announced, the shortlisted students need to take the initiative for their MBA/PGDM admissions process. As ATMA doesn’t conduct any central counselling, students have to check their cut-off percentile criteria of the individual B-schools who are participating like Welingkar, SIES, and IPE Hyderabad, and send their application separately to the respective colleges.
The shortlisted students are further called for selection procedure in their respective colleges where there is an interview round comprising of Group Discussion (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI). This helps in assessing their communication skills, general knowledge and academic background. Once they clear the rounds of GD-PI-WAT, colleges release their merit list and then the candidates have to submit their original documents and pay seat confirmation fees.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.