ATMA 2026 August Session Result Releasing Today at atmaaims.com, Direct Link & Scorecard Download Steps

ATMA August 2026 Result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will be releasing the official result of the ATMA (AIMS Test for Management Admissions) August 2026 examination. Students who took the nationwide computer-based test conducted on August 9, 2026, are required to visit the official website at atmaaims.com and log in to their respective accounts through the Exam Date, Personal Identification Number (PID), and password and view/download their official scorecards.

The ATMA scorecard issued by the conducting body includes all performance parameters, such as scaled scores section-wise, total scaled scores, percentiles, and validation key. The ATMA scores for the 2026-28 admission cycle can be used by the candidates for taking admissions in MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes in more than 750 management institutes approved by AICTE.