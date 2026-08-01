BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 Seat Allotment Releasing Today: Direct Link to Download Offer Letter & Fee Payment Details
BITSAT 2026: BITS Pilani has declared the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 seat allotment result at bitsadmission.com for B.E., M.Sc., and B.Pharm. programs across its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. Allotted or upgraded candidates must pay the balance admission fee by August 6, 2026, and physically report to their designated campus on August 7, 2026.
BITSAT 2026: BITs, Pilani announces officially the Seat Allotment Result of BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 for candidates aspiring to get admitted to Integrated First Degree programmes (B.E., M.Sc., and B.Pharm.) at BITs Pilani, K.K. Birla Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. Candidates appearing for this important counselling round can visit the exclusive admissions website of the institute at bitsadmission.com using their application login details to see their seat allotment status, upgraded branch position, and waitlist position, if any.
The candidates who get a seat or upgraded branch allocation in this iteration need to download their provisional allotment letter and make the balance admission fee payment online by the hard deadline of August 6, 2026. After making the fee payment and getting verified online, candidates need to physically attend their allotted BITs campus by August 7, 2026, along with all original marksheet and other essential documents.
How to Check the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 Result?
To Check the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 Result follow the steps given below:
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Visit the website of BITS admission, which is www.bitsadmission.com, without fail.
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Click on the live BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 result link available on the home page.
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Put in your correct application number and password, which you received via email, in their respective fields.
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Look for your dashboard displaying your allotted branch/campus or your position in the waiting list clearly.
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Download the letter of provisional allotment of seat for your verification on the day of reporting.
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Make payment of your fee to confirm your allotment of seat before coming physically to the campus.
BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 Result: Key Highlights
Below mentioned are the key highlights related to the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 Result:
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Parameter
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Details & Specifications
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Conducting Authority
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Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani
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Event
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BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 Seat Allotment Declaration
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Participating Campuses
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BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad
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Balance Fee Payment Deadline
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August 6, 2026
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On-Campus Reporting Date
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August 7, 2026
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Official Admission Portal
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.