BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 Seat Allotment Releasing Today: Direct Link to Download Offer Letter & Fee Payment Details

BITSAT 2026: BITs, Pilani announces officially the Seat Allotment Result of BITSAT 2026 Iteration 5 for candidates aspiring to get admitted to Integrated First Degree programmes (B.E., M.Sc., and B.Pharm.) at BITs Pilani, K.K. Birla Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. Candidates appearing for this important counselling round can visit the exclusive admissions website of the institute at bitsadmission.com using their application login details to see their seat allotment status, upgraded branch position, and waitlist position, if any.

The candidates who get a seat or upgraded branch allocation in this iteration need to download their provisional allotment letter and make the balance admission fee payment online by the hard deadline of August 6, 2026. After making the fee payment and getting verified online, candidates need to physically attend their allotted BITs campus by August 7, 2026, along with all original marksheet and other essential documents.