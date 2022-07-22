CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2022 (OUT): Students from Transgender Community secure 100% pass percentage

CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2022 (OUT): On Friday - 22nd July, the CBSE Board Declared the CBSE XII Result 2022 for Senior Secondary Students. The declaration of CBSE 12th Class Result 2022 was done online and they were made available to the students online via the official portals - cbse.gov.in, cbseresutls.nic.in. As per the details shared by the officials, a total of 1444341 students had registered for the exam of which 1435366 appeared for the Class XII Exams. The total number of students who qualified in CBSE Class 12 Board Results stood at 1330662, taking the overall pass percentage to 92.71%. This is one of the highest success ratios reported by CBSE Board in the recent years.

100% Pass Percentage for Transgender Students

According to the details shared by the board officials, students from the transgender community have reported 100% pass percentage in the CBSE 12th Result 2022 declared today. This is the best pass percentage secured by the candidates in recent years, especially compared to pre-pandemic years. In 2019, transgender community had 83.33% pass ratio, which grew to 86.19% in 2020. Last year, when CBSE XII Results were declared as per special evaluation criteria due to the pandemic; the community reported 100% results. Continuing from there, for 2022 as well, the transgender community has secured 100% pass ratio.

Gender 2019 2020 2021 2022 Girls 88.70% 92.15% 99.67% 94.54% Boys 79.40% 86.19% 99.13% 91.25% Transgender 83.33% 86.19% 100% 100%

Girls Outshine Boys for CBSE 12th Result 2022

Along with the transgender community, female students have also continued their dominance in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 declared today with 94.54% students passing the exam with flying colours. On the other hand, male students have secured a success ratio of 91.25% only. Compared to historical trend, the pass percentage of girl students has grown from 88.70% in 2019 to 91.15% in 2020. On similar lines, even the performance of boys has seen a significant improvement from 79.40% in 2019 and 86.19% in 2020 to 91.25% in 2022.

