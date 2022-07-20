CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Know How CBSE Board Results Marks would be calculated, Term-wise Weightage Here

CBSE Results 2022 Marking Scheme: The Central Board of Secondary Education is soon expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022. According to media reports the CBSE 10th and 12th Results are expected to be announced by the officials within the last week of July 2022. This year the board conducted the examinations for the students in two sessions/ Terms.

CBSE term 1 Class 10 and 12 Exams were conducted in November-December 2022, while the Term 2 Examinations were conducted in April-May 2022. The decision to conduct the exams in two terms was taken considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates can check here the marking scheme and calculation taken up by the board to declare the results for the students.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 - Marking Scheme

The CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 are expected to be announced by the board officials in the last week of July 2022. The board will be taking into consideration the marks secured by the students in both the term exams and declare the final results. Information regarding the declaration o0f the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board.

CBSE Results 2022 Term 1 and 2 Weightage

This year the board conducted the 10th and 12th results in two terms. The term marks were split 50-50 including the internal marks. Considering this split, if a particular subject is being marked at 100 marks in total 20 Marks were set aside for Practical/ Internal Assessment. When marks in each term Term 1 Theory exams were conducted for 40 marks and 10 marks were set aside for practical/ internal assessment. The same was applied for the Term 2 Examinations.

This bifurcation of marks however were different for each subject. While some subjects follow a 70-30 split, a few subjects follow 60-40 while some follow a 50-50 split in Term 1 and 2 exams.

Weightage formula to be applicable only on theory marks

Board officials have confirmed that the weightage formula will be applicable only for the theory marks in Term 1 and 2 and not the internal assessment marks. The marks allotted to students in internal assessment/ practicals will be added as the final score.

If the weightage of Term 1 Marks is 30% and weightage of term 2 marks is 70% and if the theory-internal split is considered as 80:20; the Term 1 and 2 Theory exams will be conducted for a total of 40 marks while the practical will be 10 marks in each term.

Following the 30:70% weightage for Term 1 and 2 Exams the marks secured by the students will be 30% of 80 for term 1 and 70% of 80 in Term 2 which will be considered for the final score of the students. The final marks secured will be an addition of Term 1 and Term 2 in theory and practical/ internals.

The exact weightage of marks to be calculated for each subject will however be confirmed by the board officials before the declaration of the CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022.

