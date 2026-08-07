CEE Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026: CAP Options Start, Fee & Application
Candidates can check the Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026 CAP option registration dates, fees, colleges covered and application details. The last date to register is August 12, 2026.
The Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 allotment process has started with the opening of online option register under the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP). Candidates whose names are mentioned in the rank list can register their college preferences through the official CEE Kerala website from August 7, 2026 to August 12, 2026 (till 11.59 PM). The CAP covers seats in four government law colleges and 50 percent of government seats in 20 private self financing law colleges across Kerala. Candidates need to pay an option registration fee of Rs 1000 while eligible SC, ST , OEC candidates and candidates from specified homes such as Juvenile Home, Nirbhaya Home, Sreechithra Home will have to pay Rs 500. Those who fail to register their options within the deadline will not be considered for the Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 seat allotment process. Read the article to know more details.
Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 Important Dates
Candidates applying for the Kerala 3 Year LLB 2206 allotment must complete their option entry, registration within the given timeline. The registration window opens from August 7 to August 12, 2026 and candidates who miss their deadline will not be considered.
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Event
|
Date
|
Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 Option Registration Begins
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August 7, 2026
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Last Date to Register Options
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August 12, 2026, up to 11:59 PM
|
Allotment Date
|
To be notified later
Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026: Colleges Covered Under CAP
The Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 Centralised Allotment Process covers seats in four government law colleges and 50 percent seats in 20 private self financing law colleges across Kerala. Candidates can select their preferred colleges during online option registration.
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College Code
|
College Name
|
Total Seats
|
TVL
|
Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
60
|
EKL
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Government Law College, Ernakulam
|
120
|
TCL
|
Government Law College, Thrissur
|
120
|
KKL
|
Government Law College, Kozhikode
|
120
Private Self-Financing Law Colleges List
Candidates can check the list of private law colleges offering admission to cee kerala 3 year law programme.Allotement to these private colleges is subject to the required government, Bar Council of India and university approvals or affiliations.
|
College Code
|
College Name
|
Total Seats
|
AAL
|
Al Ameen Law College, Shornur, Palakkad
|
30
|
ATL
|
Al Azhar Law College, Thodupuzha, Idukki
|
30
|
CPL
|
Moderator Gladstone CSI Institute of Legal Studies, Parassala
|
30
|
KML
|
KMCT Law College, Malappuram
|
25
|
MCL
|
MCT College of Legal Studies, Melmuri
|
30
|
NCL
|
Nehru Academy of Law, Lakkidi
|
30
|
SEL
|
Sree Narayana Law College, Poothotta
|
60
|
MKL
|
Markaz Law College, Kozhikode
|
25
|
MZL
|
Mount Zion Law College, Kadammanitta
|
30
|
BAL
|
Bharata Matha School of Legal Studies, Aluva
|
60
|
CEL
|
CSI College of Legal Studies, Kottayam
|
30
|
SDL
|
St. Dominic’s College of Law, Kanjirappally
|
30
|
IML
|
IMT Law College, Perinthalmanna
|
20
|
CTL
|
Co-operative School of Law, Thodupuzha
|
30
|
IGL
|
Indira Gandhi Law College, Kothamangalam
|
30
|
IHL
|
Ilahia Law College, Muvattupuzha
|
30
|
KIL
|
KMM Law College, Thrikkakara
|
30
|
DAL
|
Divine Law College, Pathanapuram
|
30
|
SKL
|
Sree Narayana Guru College of Legal Studies, Kollam
|
30
|
KCL
|
KMCT College of Legal Studies, Kasaragod
|
120
Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 Fees and Other Charges
Candidates participating in the Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 option registration process have to pay an option registration fees. Check the table below for government and private self financed law colleges.
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Fee Type
|
Amount
|
Option Registration Fee
|
₹1,000
|
Option Registration Fee for eligible SC/ST/OEC and specified categories
|
₹500
|
Government Law College Annual Tuition Fee
|
₹1,575
|
Private Self-Financing Law College Annual Tuition Fee
|
₹36,750
|
Private College Special Fee
|
₹5,250
|
Refundable Deposit
|
₹50,000
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