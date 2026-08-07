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CEE Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026: CAP Options Start, Fee & Application

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 18:24 IST

Candidates can check the Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026 CAP option registration dates, fees, colleges covered and application details. The last date to register is August 12, 2026.

CEE Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026
CEE Kerala 3 Year LLB Allotment 2026
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The Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 allotment process has started with the opening of online option register under the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP). Candidates whose names are mentioned in the rank list can register their college preferences through the official CEE Kerala website from August 7, 2026 to August 12, 2026 (till 11.59 PM). The CAP covers seats in four government law colleges and 50 percent of government seats in 20 private self financing law colleges across Kerala. Candidates need to pay an option registration fee of Rs 1000 while eligible SC, ST , OEC candidates and candidates from specified homes such as Juvenile Home, Nirbhaya Home, Sreechithra Home will have to pay Rs 500. Those who fail to register their options within the deadline will not be considered for the Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 seat allotment process. Read the article to know more details. 

Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates applying for the Kerala 3 Year LLB 2206 allotment must complete their option entry, registration within the given timeline. The registration window opens from August 7 to August 12, 2026 and candidates who miss their deadline will not be considered.

Event

Date

Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 Option Registration Begins

August 7, 2026

Last Date to Register Options

August 12, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Allotment Date

To be notified later

Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026: Colleges Covered Under CAP 

The Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 Centralised Allotment Process covers seats in four government law colleges and 50 percent seats in 20 private self financing law colleges across Kerala. Candidates can select their preferred colleges during online option registration. 

College Code

College Name

Total Seats

TVL

Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram

60

EKL

Government Law College, Ernakulam

120

TCL

Government Law College, Thrissur

120

KKL

Government Law College, Kozhikode

120

Private Self-Financing Law Colleges List 

Candidates can check the list of private law colleges offering admission to cee kerala 3 year law programme.Allotement to these private colleges is subject to the required government, Bar Council of India and university approvals or affiliations.

College Code

College Name

Total Seats

AAL

Al Ameen Law College, Shornur, Palakkad

30

ATL

Al Azhar Law College, Thodupuzha, Idukki

30

CPL

Moderator Gladstone CSI Institute of Legal Studies, Parassala

30

KML

KMCT Law College, Malappuram

25

MCL

MCT College of Legal Studies, Melmuri

30

NCL

Nehru Academy of Law, Lakkidi

30

SEL

Sree Narayana Law College, Poothotta

60

MKL

Markaz Law College, Kozhikode

25

MZL

Mount Zion Law College, Kadammanitta

30

BAL

Bharata Matha School of Legal Studies, Aluva

60

CEL

CSI College of Legal Studies, Kottayam

30

SDL

St. Dominic’s College of Law, Kanjirappally

30

IML

IMT Law College, Perinthalmanna

20

CTL

Co-operative School of Law, Thodupuzha

30

IGL

Indira Gandhi Law College, Kothamangalam

30

IHL

Ilahia Law College, Muvattupuzha

30

KIL

KMM Law College, Thrikkakara

30

DAL

Divine Law College, Pathanapuram

30

SKL

Sree Narayana Guru College of Legal Studies, Kollam

30

KCL

KMCT College of Legal Studies, Kasaragod

120

Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 Fees and Other Charges

Candidates participating in the Kerala 3 Year LLB 2026 option registration process have to pay an option registration fees. Check the table below for government and private self financed law colleges.

Fee Type

Amount

Option Registration Fee

₹1,000

Option Registration Fee for eligible SC/ST/OEC and specified categories

₹500

Government Law College Annual Tuition Fee

₹1,575

Private Self-Financing Law College Annual Tuition Fee

₹36,750

Private College Special Fee

₹5,250

Refundable Deposit

₹50,000
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 18:24 IST

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