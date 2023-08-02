  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration 2023 date extended, pay fees and fill choices till August 3

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration 2023 date extended, pay fees and fill choices till August 3

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: DME, Raipur has extended the last date to register and fill in choices. Candidates can now compete their Chhattisgarh NEET counselling registration till today by 11:59 PM at cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 2, 2023 12:23 IST
Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration 2023
Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur has extended the deadline to register, and fill in their choices for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates can complete their Chhattisgarh NEET counselling registration till today - August 2, 2023, by 11:59 PM. They can fill their pay the registration fees and fill their choices till August 3, 2023, for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in state medical, and dental colleges. 

All the NEET-qualified candidates can register for Chattisgarh MBBS counselling through the official websites: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in. Earlier, the last date to register and fill choices for institutes was August 1, 2023. A total of 4 rounds is being held - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for Chhattisgarh MBBS counselling. 

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling choice filling 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Chattisgarh MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling revised dates provided in the table: 

Events

Dates

Last date to register for Chhattisgarh NEET

August 2, 2023 by 11:59 PM

Last date to pay the application fees 

August 3, 2023

Choice filling and locking last date

August 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET Seat allotment process

August 4 to 5, 2023

Chhattisgarh NEET UG seat allotment result

August 6, 2023

Scrutiny process

August 7 to 16, 2023

Admission process

August 7 to 17, 2023

How to register for Chhattisgarh NEET MBBS and BDS Counselling Registration 2023? 

Candidates have to register online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know to apply for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Read the instructions and enter details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter all the asked information

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the registration confirmation page

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Application Fees 

Candidates belonging to the unreserved and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee whereas Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) are required to submit Rs 500. The application fee for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates is Rs 10,000. 

Also Read: WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling window for round 1 closes today, check seat allotment result date here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023