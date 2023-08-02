Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration 2023 date extended, pay fees and fill choices till August 3

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Raipur has extended the deadline to register, and fill in their choices for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates can complete their Chhattisgarh NEET counselling registration till today - August 2, 2023, by 11:59 PM. They can fill their pay the registration fees and fill their choices till August 3, 2023, for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in state medical, and dental colleges.

All the NEET-qualified candidates can register for Chattisgarh MBBS counselling through the official websites: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in. Earlier, the last date to register and fill choices for institutes was August 1, 2023. A total of 4 rounds is being held - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for Chhattisgarh MBBS counselling.

Chattisgarh MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling revised dates provided in the table:

Events Dates Last date to register for Chhattisgarh NEET August 2, 2023 by 11:59 PM Last date to pay the application fees August 3, 2023 Choice filling and locking last date August 3, 2023 Chhattisgarh NEET Seat allotment process August 4 to 5, 2023 Chhattisgarh NEET UG seat allotment result August 6, 2023 Scrutiny process August 7 to 16, 2023 Admission process August 7 to 17, 2023

How to register for Chhattisgarh NEET MBBS and BDS Counselling Registration 2023?

Candidates have to register online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know to apply for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Read the instructions and enter details such as NEET UG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter all the asked information

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the registration confirmation page

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the unreserved and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee whereas Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) are required to submit Rs 500. The application fee for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates is Rs 10,000.

