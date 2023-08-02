WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling window for round 1 closes today, check seat allotment result date here

WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Kolkata will end the choice-filling process for West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling round 1 today: August 2, 2023. Candidates can fill in their WB NEET choices for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in state medical and dental colleges at the official website: wbmcc.nic.in.

Once the choice-filling window closes, the WB NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 will be released on August 5 after 4 PM. The round 1 result will include the names of candidates who have been allotted seats in various medical colleges across the state.

WB NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the round 1 dates for West Bengal NEET UG counselling. Go through the table for detailed information:

Events Dates Last date to fill choices for WB NEET UG August 2, 2023 (till midnight as per server time) West Bengal NEET seat allotment result August 5, 2023 (after 4 pm) Reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the institutes for document verification August 7, 8 and 9, 2023 (from 11 am to 4 pm as per server time)

How to fill choices for WB UG Medical and Dental Counselling 2023?

Only registered candidates can fill in their choices for admission to MBBS/BDS in West Bengal medical and dental colleges. They can check the below-given steps to know how to fill their choices for WBNEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbmcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate’s login

Step 3: Login and the application form will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and programmes

Step 5: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and programmes

Step 6: Lock the preferred choices made before the deadline

Step 7: Save and take a printout of it for future reference

WBNEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023

As per the schedule released, the West Bengal MBBS/BDS seat allotment result will be announced on August 5, 2023, after 4 PM. After the release of seat allotment list, candidates who have been allotted colleges have to report to complete the admission process from August 7 to 9, 2023, between 11 AM to 4 PM. It is important to report to the respective allotted institutes with their requisite original documents, fees and documents.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023

West Bengal MBBS/BDS counselling is conducted based on the NEET exam. Therefore, candidates need to qualify for the NEET entrance exam and have their names listed in the state merit list to be eligible for the counselling process. The counselling for West Bengal MBBS courses is held in two rounds, and if necessary, an additional mop-up round will be conducted by the authorities.

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 merit list to release today, know steps to download here