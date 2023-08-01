Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 merit list to release today, know steps to download here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS courses today: August 1. Candidates who have registered for counselling can visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org, to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023.

As per the revised schedule, candidates have to fill in the preference form of Group A - MBBS/BDS only, from August 1 to 3, 2023. The result will be announced on August 4, 2023. Further, they have to join physically the allotted institutions along with original documents and fees between August 5 and 9 (upto 5:30 pm).

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check below the revised dates for MHT MBBS/BDS counselling:

Events Dates Release of provisional merit list of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS programmes August 1, 2023 Online filling of preference form Group A - MBBS and BDS candidates only August 1 to 3, 2023 Announcement of Centralised admission process (CAP) Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only August 4, 2023 Physical joining and filling out the status retention form along with all the original documents and essential fees by Demand Draft or Cheque August 5 to 9, 2023

How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023 for MBBS/BDS?

Candidates can check as well as download the merit list of NEET MBBS/BDS online from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the MHT first round CAP counselling merit list online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Go to the CAP portal

Step 3: Scroll down, select NEET UG

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on Maharastra state merit list for round 1

Step 6: Enter the login credentials

Step 7: Check the list, save and download it for future references

Also Read: Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 provisional admission schedule releases for MBBS, BDS, check dates here