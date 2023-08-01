Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 merit list to release today, know steps to download here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS courses today: August 1. Candidates who have registered for counselling can visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org, to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023.
As per the revised schedule, candidates have to fill in the preference form of Group A - MBBS/BDS only, from August 1 to 3, 2023. The result will be announced on August 4, 2023. Further, they have to join physically the allotted institutions along with original documents and fees between August 5 and 9 (upto 5:30 pm).
Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Candidates can check below the revised dates for MHT MBBS/BDS counselling:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Release of provisional merit list of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS programmes
|
August 1, 2023
|
Online filling of preference form Group A - MBBS and BDS candidates only
|
August 1 to 3, 2023
|
Announcement of Centralised admission process (CAP) Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only
|
August 4, 2023
|
Physical joining and filling out the status retention form along with all the original documents and essential fees by Demand Draft or Cheque
|
August 5 to 9, 2023
How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023 for MBBS/BDS?
Candidates can check as well as download the merit list of NEET MBBS/BDS online from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the MHT first round CAP counselling merit list online:
Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login
Step 2: Go to the CAP portal
Step 3: Scroll down, select NEET UG
Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen
Step 5: Click on Maharastra state merit list for round 1
Step 6: Enter the login credentials
Step 7: Check the list, save and download it for future references
