  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 merit list to release today, know steps to download here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 merit list to release today, know steps to download here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: State Cell will release the provisional merit list for registered candidates for MBBS and BDS courses today. They can check first round of CAP counselling merit list online at cetcell.mahacet.org. Know steps to check here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 1, 2023 18:10 IST
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 merit list for round 1
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 merit list for round 1

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS courses today: August 1. Candidates who have registered for counselling can visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org, to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023. 

As per the revised schedule, candidates have to fill in the preference form of Group A - MBBS/BDS only, from August 1 to 3, 2023. The result will be announced on August 4, 2023. Further, they have to join physically the allotted institutions along with original documents and fees between August 5 and 9 (upto 5:30 pm).

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2023 Schedule 

Candidates can check below the revised dates for MHT MBBS/BDS counselling: 

Events

Dates

Release of provisional merit list of registered candidates for MBBS and BDS programmes

August 1, 2023

Online filling of preference form Group A - MBBS and BDS candidates only

August 1 to 3, 2023

Announcement of Centralised admission process (CAP) Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only

August 4, 2023

Physical joining and filling out the status retention form along with all the original documents and essential fees by Demand Draft or Cheque

August 5 to 9, 2023

How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023 for MBBS/BDS? 

Candidates can check as well as download the merit list of NEET MBBS/BDS online from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the MHT first round CAP counselling merit list online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Go to the CAP portal

Step 3: Scroll down, select NEET UG

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Click on Maharastra state merit list for round 1

Step 6: Enter the login credentials 

Step 7: Check the list, save and download it for future references 

Also Read: Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 provisional admission schedule releases for MBBS, BDS, check dates here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023