JAC Compartment Exam Date 2025 for Class 10 and 12 OUT, Check Jharkhand Board Supplementary Time Table

JAC has released the compartment/supplementary exam 2025 datesheet on the official website. Students can find the subject-wise datesheet in the article given below.

Aug 7, 2025, 17:04 IST
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board supplementary exam dates 2025 for both Intermediate and Matric levels on its official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This provides an opportunity for students who did not pass the main examination to take the JAC compartment exam 2025 and qualify. The JAC supplementary exam 2025 timetable for classes 10th and 12th is now available for students' convenience.

JAC Class 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025

Students can find the Jharkhand Board Inter compartment exam dates 2025 subject-wise in this table below:

Date

Day

1st Sitting (9:45 AM – 1:00 PM)

2nd Sitting (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)

23-August-2025

Saturday

Sociology (I.A.)

Psychology (I.A.)

25-August-2025

Monday

Geology (I.Sc.), History (I.A.)

English Core A/B, Hindi Core A/B, Matribhasha (All Streams)

26-August-2025

Tuesday

Political Science (I.A.), Entrepreneurship (I.Com.)

Chemistry (I.Sc.), Home Science (I.A.), Business Studies (I.Com.)

28-August-2025

Thursday

Economics (All Streams)

Mathematics / Statistics (All Streams)

29-August-2025

Friday

Computer Science (I.Sc., I.Com.), Geography (I.A.)

Biology (I.Sc.), Anthropology (I.A.), Business Mathematics (I.Com.)

30-August-2025

Saturday

Physics (I.Sc.), Philosophy (I.A.), Accountancy (I.Com.)

Elective Language for Arts (I.A.), Additional Language for Science & Commerce

1-September-2025

Monday

Vocational (All Streams)

Music (I.A.)

JAC Class 10 Compartment/Improvement Exam Date Sheet 2025

The Jharkhand Board supplementary exam dates 2025 for Inter and Matric for each subject is provided below: 

Date

Day

1st Sitting (9:45 AM – 1:00 PM)

2nd Sitting (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)

23-August-2025

Saturday

Commerce / Home Science (वाणिज्य / गृह विज्ञान)

Urdu (उर्दू)

25-August-2025

Monday

Hindi Course A & B (हिन्दीए / बी)

Science (विज्ञान)

26-August-2025

Tuesday

Sanskrit (संस्कृत)

Social Science (सामाजिकविज्ञान)

28-August-2025

Thursday

Mathematics (गणित)

Regional Languages: Farsi, Urdu, Kurmali, Oriya, Ho, Panch Pargania, etc.

29-August-2025

Friday

English (अंग्रेजी)

Music (संगीत)

