JAC Compartment Exam Date 2025 for Class 10 and 12 OUT, Check Jharkhand Board Supplementary Time Table

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board supplementary exam dates 2025 for both Intermediate and Matric levels on its official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This provides an opportunity for students who did not pass the main examination to take the JAC compartment exam 2025 and qualify. The JAC supplementary exam 2025 timetable for classes 10th and 12th is now available for students' convenience.

JAC Class 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025

Students can find the Jharkhand Board Inter compartment exam dates 2025 subject-wise in this table below: