JAC Compartment Exam Date 2025 for Class 10 and 12 OUT, Check Jharkhand Board Supplementary Time Table

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board supplementary exam dates 2025 for both Intermediate and Matric levels on its official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This provides an opportunity for students who did not pass the main examination to take the JAC compartment exam 2025 and qualify. The JAC supplementary exam 2025 timetable for classes 10th and 12th is now available for students' convenience.
JAC Class 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2025
Students can find the Jharkhand Board Inter compartment exam dates 2025 subject-wise in this table below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
1st Sitting (9:45 AM – 1:00 PM)
|
2nd Sitting (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)
|
23-August-2025
|
Saturday
|
Sociology (I.A.)
|
Psychology (I.A.)
|
25-August-2025
|
Monday
|
Geology (I.Sc.), History (I.A.)
|
English Core A/B, Hindi Core A/B, Matribhasha (All Streams)
|
26-August-2025
|
Tuesday
|
Political Science (I.A.), Entrepreneurship (I.Com.)
|
Chemistry (I.Sc.), Home Science (I.A.), Business Studies (I.Com.)
|
28-August-2025
|
Thursday
|
Economics (All Streams)
|
Mathematics / Statistics (All Streams)
|
29-August-2025
|
Friday
|
Computer Science (I.Sc., I.Com.), Geography (I.A.)
|
Biology (I.Sc.), Anthropology (I.A.), Business Mathematics (I.Com.)
|
30-August-2025
|
Saturday
|
Physics (I.Sc.), Philosophy (I.A.), Accountancy (I.Com.)
|
Elective Language for Arts (I.A.), Additional Language for Science & Commerce
|
1-September-2025
|
Monday
|
Vocational (All Streams)
|
Music (I.A.)
JAC Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2025 Datesheet
JAC Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 Datesheet
JAC Class 10 Compartment/Improvement Exam Date Sheet 2025
The Jharkhand Board supplementary exam dates 2025 for Inter and Matric for each subject is provided below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
1st Sitting (9:45 AM – 1:00 PM)
|
2nd Sitting (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM)
|
23-August-2025
|
Saturday
|
Commerce / Home Science (वाणिज्य / गृह विज्ञान)
|
Urdu (उर्दू)
|
25-August-2025
|
Monday
|
Hindi Course A & B (हिन्दीए / बी)
|
Science (विज्ञान)
|
26-August-2025
|
Tuesday
|
Sanskrit (संस्कृत)
|
Social Science (सामाजिकविज्ञान)
|
28-August-2025
|
Thursday
|
Mathematics (गणित)
|
Regional Languages: Farsi, Urdu, Kurmali, Oriya, Ho, Panch Pargania, etc.
|
29-August-2025
|
Friday
|
English (अंग्रेजी)
|
Music (संगीत)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation