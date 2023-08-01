Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 provisional admission schedule releases for MBBS, BDS, check dates here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) cell has released the round 1 admission schedule for the candidates who have been provisionally allotted seats in through Odisha MBBS/BDS counselling. As per the dates announced, the reporting and document verification process is scheduled to be held from August 2 to 8, 2023.
OJEE in its official notification states, “All the candidates, who have got allotments in the 1st Round must personally report at the office of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), at Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar on the notified date and time with all certificates, mark sheets, Bond and other required documents in original for provisional admission.”
OJEE MBBS/BDS Admission Schedule Round 1 PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)
Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Admission Schedule
Shortlisted candidates can check the Odisha NEET counselling college and course-wise reporting date and time provided in the table:
|
Date
|
College Allotted
|
Stream
|
Time
|
August 2, 2023
|
SCB Medical College And Hospital, Cuttack
|
MBBS
|
11 AM to 4 PM
|
August 3, 2023
|
MKCG Medical College And Hospital,
Berhampur
|
MBBS
|
10.30 AM to 4 PM
|
August 4, 2023
|
VSS IMSAR, Burla
|
MBBS
|
10.30 AM to 1 PM
|
August 4, 2023
|
SLN Medical College And Hospital, Koraput
|
MBBS
|
2 to 4 PM
|
August 5, 2023
|
PRM Medical College And Hospital,
Baripada
|
MBBS
|
10.30 AM to 1 PM
|
August 5, 2023
|
BB Medical College And Hospital, Balangir
|
MBBS
|
2 to 3.30 PM
|
August 5, 2023
|
Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Keonjhar
|
MBBS
|
03.30 PM TO 05.00 PM
|
August 6, 2023
|
FM Medical College And Hospital, Balasore
|
MBBS
|
10.30 AM to 1 PM
|
August 6, 2023
|
SJ Medical College And Hospital, Puri
|
MBBS
|
2 to 3.30 PM
|
August 6, 2023
|
Govt. Medical College & Hospital,
Sundargarh
|
MBBS
|
3.30 to 5 PM
|
August 7, 2023
|
Govt. Medical College & Hospital,
Kalahandi
|
MBBS
|
10.30 AM to 1 PM
|
August 7, 2023
|
SCB Dental College, Cuttack
|
BDS
|
2 to 3.30 PM
|
August 7, 2023
|
HI-Tech Dental College, Bhubaneswar
|
BDS
|
3.30 to 4.30 PM
|
August 8, 2023
|
HI-Tech Medical College And Hospital,
Bhubaneswar
|
MBBS
|
10 to 11.30 AM
|
August 8, 2023
|
HI-Tech Medical College And Hospital,
Rourkela
|
MBBS
|
11.30 AM to 1 PM
|
August 8, 2023
|
DRIEMS Medical College & Hospital, Tangi, Cuttack
|
MBBS
|
2 to 4 PM
Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Admission Fees
OJEE has stated that candidates are required to deposit a fee amount of Rs.37,950 for Government Medical and Dental colleges. Admission fees have to be paid either online (using respective login id) or by Demand Draft drawn in favour of “OJEE” drawn at any scheduled bank payable at Bhubaneswar.
The Name and NEET Application number of the candidate is to be mentioned on the back side of the draft and the draft is to be submitted at the OJEE office at the time of reporting. The fees for private medical and dental colleges are given below:
|
Colleges
|
Fees
|
Hi-Tech MCH, Bhubaneswar
|
Rs.6,50,000
|
Hi-Tech MCH, Rourkela
|
Rs.5,50,000
|
DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences & Hospital
|
Rs.6,50,000
