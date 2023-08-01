  1. Home
  3. Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 provisional admission schedule releases for MBBS, BDS, check dates here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: OJEE Committee has issued the provisional admission schedule for Odisha NEET UG counselling for round 1. Candidates can check college-wise reporting dates online at ojee.nic.in. Check updates here

Updated: Aug 1, 2023 17:11 IST
Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) cell has released the round 1 admission schedule for the candidates who have been provisionally allotted seats in through Odisha MBBS/BDS counselling. As per the dates announced, the reporting and document verification process is scheduled to be held from August 2 to 8, 2023. 

OJEE in its official notification states, “All the candidates, who have got allotments in the 1st Round must personally report at the office of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), at Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar on the notified date and time with all certificates, mark sheets, Bond and other required documents in original for provisional admission.”

OJEE MBBS/BDS Admission Schedule Round 1 PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Admission Schedule

Shortlisted candidates can check the Odisha NEET counselling college and course-wise reporting date and time provided in the table: 

Date

College Allotted

Stream

Time

August 2, 2023

SCB Medical College And Hospital, Cuttack

MBBS

11 AM to 4 PM

August 3, 2023

MKCG Medical College And Hospital,

Berhampur

MBBS

10.30 AM to 4 PM

August 4, 2023

VSS IMSAR, Burla

MBBS

10.30 AM to 1 PM

August 4, 2023

SLN Medical College And Hospital, Koraput

MBBS

2 to 4 PM

August 5, 2023

PRM Medical College And Hospital,

Baripada

MBBS

10.30 AM to 1 PM

August 5, 2023

BB Medical College And Hospital, Balangir

MBBS

2 to 3.30 PM

August 5, 2023

Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Keonjhar

MBBS

03.30 PM TO 05.00 PM

August 6, 2023 

FM Medical College And Hospital, Balasore

MBBS

10.30 AM to 1 PM

August 6, 2023 

SJ Medical College And Hospital, Puri

MBBS

2 to 3.30 PM

August 6, 2023 

Govt. Medical College & Hospital,

Sundargarh

MBBS

3.30 to 5 PM

August 7, 2023

Govt. Medical College & Hospital,

Kalahandi

MBBS

10.30 AM to 1 PM

August 7, 2023

SCB Dental College, Cuttack

BDS

2 to 3.30 PM

August 7, 2023

HI-Tech Dental College, Bhubaneswar

BDS

3.30 to 4.30 PM

August 8, 2023

HI-Tech Medical College And Hospital,

Bhubaneswar

MBBS

10 to 11.30 AM

August 8, 2023

HI-Tech Medical College And Hospital,

Rourkela

MBBS

11.30 AM to 1 PM

August 8, 2023

DRIEMS Medical College & Hospital, Tangi, Cuttack

MBBS

2 to 4 PM

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Admission Fees

OJEE has stated that candidates are required to deposit a fee amount of Rs.37,950 for Government Medical and Dental colleges. Admission fees have to be paid either online (using respective login id) or by Demand Draft drawn in favour of “OJEE” drawn at any scheduled bank payable at Bhubaneswar. 

The Name and NEET Application number of the candidate is to be mentioned on the back side of the draft and the draft is to be submitted at the OJEE office at the time of reporting. The fees for private medical and dental colleges are given below: 

Colleges

Fees

Hi-Tech MCH, Bhubaneswar

Rs.6,50,000

Hi-Tech MCH, Rourkela

Rs.5,50,000

DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences & Hospital

Rs.6,50,000

