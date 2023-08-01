Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 provisional admission schedule releases for MBBS, BDS, check dates here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) cell has released the round 1 admission schedule for the candidates who have been provisionally allotted seats in through Odisha MBBS/BDS counselling. As per the dates announced, the reporting and document verification process is scheduled to be held from August 2 to 8, 2023.

OJEE in its official notification states, “All the candidates, who have got allotments in the 1st Round must personally report at the office of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), at Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar on the notified date and time with all certificates, mark sheets, Bond and other required documents in original for provisional admission.”

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Admission Schedule

Shortlisted candidates can check the Odisha NEET counselling college and course-wise reporting date and time provided in the table:

Date College Allotted Stream Time August 2, 2023 SCB Medical College And Hospital, Cuttack MBBS 11 AM to 4 PM August 3, 2023 MKCG Medical College And Hospital, Berhampur MBBS 10.30 AM to 4 PM August 4, 2023 VSS IMSAR, Burla MBBS 10.30 AM to 1 PM August 4, 2023 SLN Medical College And Hospital, Koraput MBBS 2 to 4 PM August 5, 2023 PRM Medical College And Hospital, Baripada MBBS 10.30 AM to 1 PM August 5, 2023 BB Medical College And Hospital, Balangir MBBS 2 to 3.30 PM August 5, 2023 Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Keonjhar MBBS 03.30 PM TO 05.00 PM August 6, 2023 FM Medical College And Hospital, Balasore MBBS 10.30 AM to 1 PM August 6, 2023 SJ Medical College And Hospital, Puri MBBS 2 to 3.30 PM August 6, 2023 Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Sundargarh MBBS 3.30 to 5 PM August 7, 2023 Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Kalahandi MBBS 10.30 AM to 1 PM August 7, 2023 SCB Dental College, Cuttack BDS 2 to 3.30 PM August 7, 2023 HI-Tech Dental College, Bhubaneswar BDS 3.30 to 4.30 PM August 8, 2023 HI-Tech Medical College And Hospital, Bhubaneswar MBBS 10 to 11.30 AM August 8, 2023 HI-Tech Medical College And Hospital, Rourkela MBBS 11.30 AM to 1 PM August 8, 2023 DRIEMS Medical College & Hospital, Tangi, Cuttack MBBS 2 to 4 PM

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Admission Fees

OJEE has stated that candidates are required to deposit a fee amount of Rs.37,950 for Government Medical and Dental colleges. Admission fees have to be paid either online (using respective login id) or by Demand Draft drawn in favour of “OJEE” drawn at any scheduled bank payable at Bhubaneswar.

The Name and NEET Application number of the candidate is to be mentioned on the back side of the draft and the draft is to be submitted at the OJEE office at the time of reporting. The fees for private medical and dental colleges are given below:

Colleges Fees Hi-Tech MCH, Bhubaneswar Rs.6,50,000 Hi-Tech MCH, Rourkela Rs.5,50,000 DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences & Hospital Rs.6,50,000

