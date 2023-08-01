MP NEET 2023 Merit List Released for UG Programmes; Get PDF Here

MP NEET 2023 Merit List: The Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, MP NEET UG merit list has been released. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the list on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. The authorities have published the NEET 2023 merit list in PDF format.

The MP NEET 2023 merit list comprises various important details such as common rank, M.P. state rank, NEET UG 2023 rank, NEET UG-2023, roll number, candidate name, gender, and MP domicile eligible category, percentile, NEET score (out of 720). Candidates can download the merit list either on the official website or from the link provided below.

MP NEET UG 2023 Merit List-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access PDF is given below:

MP NEET 2023 Merit List PDF Click Here

How to Download MP NEET 2023 Merit List?

Candidates can follow the below instructions to download PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the DME UG Courses tab

Step 3: Now, select the latest instruction tab and click on merit list link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl +F to search your name

Step 5: View the result and download the PDF for future reference

What After Release of MP NEET UG Merit List?

The choice-filling window will open after the publishing of the merit list. Candidates for MP NEET UG 2023 counseling may select from a variety of options. The choices must be locked by the candidates within the deadline. The seats will be assigned based on the choices made, seat availability, the reservation factor, the NEET UG rank, etc. The results for each round will be released separately.

Also Read: West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2023 List of Verified Candidates Today, Choice Filling and Locking Facility Available After 4 PM