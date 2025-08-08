HPPSC Mains Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Exam Center and Admit Card Details at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Mains exam schedule on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the HPAS Mains exam from September 25, 2025 onwards. Candidates shortlisted in Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Prelims exam can download the detailed mains schedule through the official website of HPPSC-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2025 Download

The detailed Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Mains exam notice pdf is available on the official website. Alternatively the pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2025 Download Link

In case of any query, the candidates may contact telephone No. 0177- 2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.