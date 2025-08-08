HPPSC Mains Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Exam Center and Admit Card Details at hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Mains exam schedule on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the HPAS Mains exam from September 25, 2025 onwards. Candidates shortlisted in Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Prelims exam can download the detailed mains schedule through the official website of HPPSC-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2025 Download
The detailed Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Mains exam notice pdf is available on the official website. Alternatively the pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2025
|Download Link
In case of any query, the candidates may contact telephone No. 0177- 2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004.
HPPSC HPAS 2025 Overview
The HPPSC HPAS 2025 mains exam is scheduled on September 25, 2025 onwards. Check the table below for HPPSC HPAS Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights.
|Organisation
|Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
|Exam Name
|Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Exam
|Exam Stages
|Prelims, Mains, Interview
|Mains Exam Date
|September 25, 2025 onwards
|Mains Papers 8 Papers
|(English, Hindi, Essay, GS I-III, Optional Papers)
|Admit Card status
|Soon
|Official Website
|hppsc.hp.gov.in
How to Download the HPPSC HPAS Exam Date 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download Jail Prahari response sheets for the ease of candidates.
- Step 1: Visit the official Official website – hppsc.hp.gov.in
- Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.
- Step 3: Click on the "Regarding Tentative Schedule for Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2025 link.
- Step 4: You will get the pdf in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and take a printout for the same.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation