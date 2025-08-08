Maida is a white, soft flour commonly used in Indian kitchens to make bakery items, street snacks, and sweets. It is known for its smooth texture and ability to form soft or crispy dough depending on the recipe. But what is 'maida' called in English? Let’s find out below. English Name of Maida Maida is known as refined flour in English. In Western countries, it is also referred to as all-purpose flour. It is made by processing wheat flour and removing the bran and fibre, which gives it a fine and white appearance. Origin of Maida Maida is made from wheat but goes through an extra refining process. This method of making fine flour started during the industrial era and became common in colonial times. The bran and germ are removed, leaving behind only the white starchy part of the grain. That’s why maida is softer but less nutritious than whole wheat flour.

Largest Producers of Maida India is one of the biggest producers and consumers of maida in the world. Refined flour mills are found across the country, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Gujarat, where wheat is grown in large quantities. Maida Vs Atta Although both maida and atta are varieties of flour, their nutritional content and methods of processing are very different. The entire wheat grain, including the bran, germ, and endosperm, is ground to create atta, or whole wheat flour. However, maida is made solely from the endosperm, which makes it a refined flour that is lighter in colour and smoother. Their nutritional value is also impacted by this processing variation, with atta having higher levels of fibre and vitamins. Popular Uses of Maida Maida is used in a wide variety of foods. Its smooth texture and neutral taste make it a versatile ingredient in both traditional and modern recipes. Some of the most common items include: