Maida is a white, soft flour commonly used in Indian kitchens to make bakery items, street snacks, and sweets. It is known for its smooth texture and ability to form soft or crispy dough depending on the recipe. But what is 'maida' called in English? Let’s find out below.
English Name of Maida
Maida is known as refined flour in English. In Western countries, it is also referred to as all-purpose flour. It is made by processing wheat flour and removing the bran and fibre, which gives it a fine and white appearance.
Origin of Maida
Maida is made from wheat but goes through an extra refining process. This method of making fine flour started during the industrial era and became common in colonial times. The bran and germ are removed, leaving behind only the white starchy part of the grain. That’s why maida is softer but less nutritious than whole wheat flour.
Largest Producers of Maida
India is one of the biggest producers and consumers of maida in the world. Refined flour mills are found across the country, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Gujarat, where wheat is grown in large quantities.
Maida Vs Atta
Although both maida and atta are varieties of flour, their nutritional content and methods of processing are very different. The entire wheat grain, including the bran, germ, and endosperm, is ground to create atta, or whole wheat flour. However, maida is made solely from the endosperm, which makes it a refined flour that is lighter in colour and smoother. Their nutritional value is also impacted by this processing variation, with atta having higher levels of fibre and vitamins.
Popular Uses of Maida
Maida is used in a wide variety of foods. Its smooth texture and neutral taste make it a versatile ingredient in both traditional and modern recipes. Some of the most common items include:
-
Indian breads like naan, bhatura, and kulcha
-
Street snacks such as samosas, kachoris, and momos
-
Bakery products like cakes, pastries, biscuits, and doughnuts
-
Western dishes like pizzas, pasta, and pie crusts
Interesting Facts About Maida
Processed Flour: Maida is made by removing the outer layers of wheat, making it softer but less healthy than atta (whole wheat flour).
Soft and White: It has a white colour and fine texture because it’s often bleached or chemically treated.
Not Rich in Nutrients: Unlike whole wheat, maida is low in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.
Quick to Cook: Foods made from maida cook faster and are crispier when fried or baked.
Used Worldwide: While it is common in India, similar refined flour is used in bread and cakes across the globe.
