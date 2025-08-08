UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

What is Maida Called in English?

Maida is called refined flour or all-purpose flour in English. Maida is a soft, white flour used in Indian cooking and baking. Learn about maida's English name, origin, uses, and fun facts. 

ByJasreet Kaur
Aug 8, 2025, 10:37 IST

Maida is a white, soft flour commonly used in Indian kitchens to make bakery items, street snacks, and sweets. It is known for its smooth texture and ability to form soft or crispy dough depending on the recipe. But what is 'maida' called in English? Let’s find out below.

English Name of Maida

Maida is known as refined flour in English. In Western countries, it is also referred to as all-purpose flour. It is made by processing wheat flour and removing the bran and fibre, which gives it a fine and white appearance.

Origin of Maida

Maida is made from wheat but goes through an extra refining process. This method of making fine flour started during the industrial era and became common in colonial times. The bran and germ are removed, leaving behind only the white starchy part of the grain. That’s why maida is softer but less nutritious than whole wheat flour.

Largest Producers of Maida

India is one of the biggest producers and consumers of maida in the world. Refined flour mills are found across the country, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Gujarat, where wheat is grown in large quantities.

Maida Vs Atta

Although both maida and atta are varieties of flour, their nutritional content and methods of processing are very different. The entire wheat grain, including the bran, germ, and endosperm, is ground to create atta, or whole wheat flour. However, maida is made solely from the endosperm, which makes it a refined flour that is lighter in colour and smoother. Their nutritional value is also impacted by this processing variation, with atta having higher levels of fibre and vitamins.

Popular Uses of Maida

Maida is used in a wide variety of foods. Its smooth texture and neutral taste make it a versatile ingredient in both traditional and modern recipes. Some of the most common items include:

  • Indian breads like naan, bhatura, and kulcha

  • Street snacks such as samosas, kachoris, and momos

  • Bakery products like cakes, pastries, biscuits, and doughnuts

  • Western dishes like pizzas, pasta, and pie crusts

Interesting Facts About Maida

Processed Flour: Maida is made by removing the outer layers of wheat, making it softer but less healthy than atta (whole wheat flour).

Soft and White: It has a white colour and fine texture because it’s often bleached or chemically treated.

Not Rich in Nutrients: Unlike whole wheat, maida is low in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Quick to Cook: Foods made from maida cook faster and are crispier when fried or baked.

Used Worldwide: While it is common in India, similar refined flour is used in bread and cakes across the globe.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News