DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027 Applications Open; Apply by September 30
The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has opened applications for the Young Ambassadors Programme 2027. Students who have studied in Germany or worked on any academic project there can apply through the official website. Check the article to know more details.
The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has begun applications for the Young Ambassador Programme 2027. Students who have studied in Germany or worked on any academic project there can apply through the official website at daad.de. Every candidate must first complete the eligibility checklist and then share their personal and academic details. The deadline to submit applications is September 30, 2026.
Programme Structure and Young Ambassadors Duties
The programme is designed for students who have already studied in Germany and want to help others who also dream of studying there. It runs for two semesters and starts with a compulsory training session. During training selected candidates learn about Germany’s higher education system, research opportunities and the many DAAD scholarships on offer. Once selected each Young Ambassador works closely with their university’s study abroad office. They take part in study abroad fairs, hold information sessions, give classroom talks and join campus events.They also answer questions from friends and peers about life and study in Germany.
Training Benefits and Who Can Apply
The Training Builds communication skills with a strong focus on public speaking and presentations. It also gives every ambassador a chance to meet and bond with fellow Young Ambassadors from across the region. DAAD will cover the cost of accommodation and domestic travel for every shortlisted candidate. To apply a candidate must meet the points mentioned below.
- The candidate must be a citizen of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal or Sri Lanka
- The candidate must have studied or conducted research in Germany at some point of time
- The candidate must be under 32 years of age as on January 1, 2027
- Students who are currently studying in Germany can also apply
- The candidate must be ready to attend the Young Ambassadors Training Workshop planned for November 2026
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.