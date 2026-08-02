DAAD Young Ambassador Programme 2027 Applications Open; Apply by September 30

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has begun applications for the Young Ambassador Programme 2027. Students who have studied in Germany or worked on any academic project there can apply through the official website at daad.de. Every candidate must first complete the eligibility checklist and then share their personal and academic details. The deadline to submit applications is September 30, 2026.

Programme Structure and Young Ambassadors Duties

The programme is designed for students who have already studied in Germany and want to help others who also dream of studying there. It runs for two semesters and starts with a compulsory training session. During training selected candidates learn about Germany’s higher education system, research opportunities and the many DAAD scholarships on offer. Once selected each Young Ambassador works closely with their university’s study abroad office. They take part in study abroad fairs, hold information sessions, give classroom talks and join campus events.They also answer questions from friends and peers about life and study in Germany.