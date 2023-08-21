DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Window Closes Today, Get Complete Schedule Here

DNB PDCET 2023 Round 1 Counselling: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences will close the DNB PDCET 2023 counselling registration and choice-filling window today, August 21, 2023. The registration process for eligible candidates who cleared the DNB PDCET 2023 entrance exam began on August 17, 2023. Students yet to complete the registrations for the counselling and the choice filling for the allotment process can visit the official website of NBE and register.

DNB PDCET 2023 round 1 counselling allotment result will be announced on August 24, 2023. Candidates participating in the round 1 allotment result are advised to complete the registration and choice-filling process before the last date. The choices entered will be taken into consideration for the seat allotment process.

DNP PDCET 2023 round 1 registration and choice filling link is available on the official website - counseling.nbe.edu.in. Eligible candidates can also register for the counselling procedure through the link available here.

DNB PDCET 2023 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling - Click Here

DNB PDCET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Registration and Choice Filling

The link for candidates to fill out the DNB PDCET 2023 round 1 counselling registration and choice filling link are available on the official counselling portal for NBE. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the round 1 counselling registration and choice filling

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal for DNB PDCET 2023

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration

Step 4: Login to fill out the choices for the allotment process

Step 5: Enter the choice of course in the order of preference for allotment

Step 6: Save the choices and click on the final submission

DNB PDCET 2023 Registration and Choice Filling Schedule

Particulars Dates Registration for counseling August 17 to 21, 2023 Filling up option/ choices of available seats August 17 to 21, 2023 Processing of allotment August 22 to 23, 2023 Result of allotment August 24, 2023 Payment of first year course fee August 24 to 28, 2023



Physical joining at the allotted hospital August 24 to 31, 2023

