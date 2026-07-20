DU PG 2026: Schedule Released for Round 2 of Performance-based Programmes, CW and Ward Admissions

DU PG Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi university (DU) has released a notice on the publication of the round 2 of Performance-based allocations-cum-admissions (MFA, MA MUSIC, B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed.), CW and WARD for Postgraduate Programmes under CSAS (PG) 2026-27. The notice is released on the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in. Students will need to keep the important dates in mind while appearing for the round 2 of admissions.

Official Notice: Schedule for Round II of Performance-based Programmes, CW and Ward Admissions

DU PG Admissions 2026: Round 2 Schedule for Performance-based Programmes, CW and Ward Candidates

Students from the mentioned categories can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to DU PG admission 2026 here: