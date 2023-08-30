FMGE 2023 Result: Scorecard Expected to Release tomorrow on natboard.edu.in

FMGE 2023 Result: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) tomorrow: August 31, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the exam can download the scorecard on the official website: natboard.edu.in by entering the login credentials.

FMGE 2023 June scorecard will carry important information such as candidates’ scores, correct and incorrect responses, qualifying status, etc. FMGE 2023 Result was announced on August 23, 2023. Those who secured a minimum score of 150 marks out of 300 passed the FMGE exam

According to the statistics, a total of 24,250 candidates took the exam. Out of them, a total of 21,180 candidates have failed whereas 495 students were absent. Furthermore, the FMGE 2023 results of 116 candidates have been withheld.

FMGE 2023 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scorecard link available

Step 3: Enter the login details and submit

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

FMGE 2023 Result: Issuance of Pass Certificate & Certification Distribution

NBEMS issues FMGE pass certificates to the candidates who have cleared the exam. The qualified candidates must download entry slips from the NBEMS website. The admission slips will have the date and time of receiving the pass certificate.

Only after the original documents have been submitted and the identity verification process has been completed will the certificates be given to qualified candidates. Those who don't pick up their pass certificates on the specified date must file a request for the updated schedule to CWP of NBE.

