HPBOSE 2027 Model Question Paper Revised for 10th, 11th and 12th Class

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has revised the HP Board 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th model question paper 2-27. The revision applies to a few subjects. Students can visit the official website of HPBOSE to check the revised model question paper.

As per the official notification issued, the model question papers have been revised for Class 9 Arts paper, Class 10 Art and Music, Class 11 Computer Science and Class 12 Political Science, Music, Urdu, and Maths.

HPBOSE 2027 Model Question Paper - Click Here

Official Notification - Click Here

Steps to Download HPBOSE 2027 Model Question Paper

The HP Board 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th model question papers for the 2027 examination is available on the official website of the board. Follow the steps provided below to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE