HPBOSE 2027 Model Question Paper Revised for 10th, 11th and 12th Class
HPBOSE model question papers for certain subjects in classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 have been revised. The link to download the question paper PDF is available on the official website of the board.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has revised the HP Board 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th model question paper 2-27. The revision applies to a few subjects. Students can visit the official website of HPBOSE to check the revised model question paper.
As per the official notification issued, the model question papers have been revised for Class 9 Arts paper, Class 10 Art and Music, Class 11 Computer Science and Class 12 Political Science, Music, Urdu, and Maths.
HPBOSE 2027 Model Question Paper - Click Here
Official Notification - Click Here
Steps to Download HPBOSE 2027 Model Question Paper
The HP Board 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th model question papers for the 2027 examination is available on the official website of the board. Follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE
Step 2: Click on Examinations
Step 3: Click on Downloads and then click on model papers
Step 4: Scroll through the class and subject of choice
Step 5: Download the question paper PDF for further reference
What is HPBOSE Model Question Paper?
The model question paper is a sample paper containing the exam pattern and the types of questions to be asked for each subject during the board exam. Candidates when preparing to appear for the examination, can download the model question paper to get an estimate of the paper pattrn and the typs of questions asked for each section. With the help of the model question paper, students can practice for the exams. understand the pattern, time their answering and get an idea of what questions to expected for how many marks.
Also Read: UP Board Compartment Result 2026: [Link Active] UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result at upsmp.edu.in; Improvement Scorecard Direct link here
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.