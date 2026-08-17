UP Board Compartment Result 2026: [Link Active] UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result at upsmp.edu.in; Improvement Scorecard Direct link here

UP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Link

UP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 Link

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released UP Board 10th, 12th compartment result 2026 on August 17. UP Board Class 10 and 12 compartment result 2026 has been published on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.upmsp.edu.in. Check out the direct link for UP Board 12th & 10th compartment result 2026. Students need to login useing their roll number and school code to check UP Board Class 10th Compartment Results 2026 and UP Board Class 12th Compartment Results 2026.

How to download UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow the beklow mentioned steps to download the UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026:

Visit the official website of UP Board results.upmsp.edu.in. Click on the link for your class 10th/12th Class 10: “High School Compartment & Improvement Result 2026” Class 12: “Intermediate Compartment & Improvement Result 2026” Enter your roll number and school code and click on 'View' Results. UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear. Check your scores and download result for future reference.

UPMSP Compartment Result 2026 Date: Login Details Required

Candidates will require their log in credentials to check and download the UP Board compartment results for classes 10th and 12th online. These include:

School code Roll number Date of birth

UPMSP Compartment Result 2026 Details Mentioned

Students should check the following details on their result carefully:

Roll Number

Candidate's Name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: [Link Active] UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result at upsmp.edu.in; Improvement Scorecard Direct link here