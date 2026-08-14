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UP Board Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Soon; Check Expected Date & Time

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 14, 2026, 16:36 IST

The UP Board will release the compartment results for classes 10th and 12th soon. It is expected to be released by late August 2026 on the official website at upmsp.edu.in, and on the result portal at results.upmsp.edu.in. The examinations were held on July 28, 2026 in two shifts across the state.

UP Board Compartment Result 2026 LIVE
UP Board Compartment Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The UP Board will soon release the compartment results for classes 10th and 12th.
  • Students can check their scores on the official websites upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.
  • The supplementary examinations were held on July 28, 2026, in two shifts.

UP Board Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also called the UP Board, will release the compartment results for classes 10th and 12th soon. According to media predictions, the board is expected to release the results for the supplementary examinations by late August 2026. The examinations were held on July 28, 2026 in two shifts across the state. 

Candidates will be able to check their results online and download the revised marksheets on the official website at upmsp.edu.in, and on the result portal at results.upmsp.edu.in. Students will need their log in credentials as mentioned on the admit card, including school code, roll number, date of birth, etc. 

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

The results for the compartment examinations can be expected in late August 2026. The examinations were held on a single day across the state for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in their main annual board examination. The results will include the revised scores for the subjects the students failed to clear in the main exam, and the final marksheets sanctioned by the board will include the revised scores for students to use for future admissions. 

How to download UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in.
  2. Click on the relevant link for your class: 
    1. Class 10: “High School Compartment & Improvement Result 2026” 
    2. Class 12: “Intermediate Compartment & Improvement Result 2026”
  3. Enter your roll number and school code to click on 'View' Results.
  4. UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear.
  5. Check your revised scores and download for future reference.

Students who took the compartment exams will need to collect their marksheets from their respective board-affiliated schools.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 14, 2026, 16:19 IST

    UPMSP Compartment Result 2026 Link: Steps to Download Marksheet

    Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 online:

    1. Visit the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in.
    2. Click on the link for Class 10: “High School Compartment & Improvement Result 2026” and Class 12: “Intermediate Compartment & Improvement Result 2026”
    3. Enter your roll number and school code to click on 'View' Results.
    4. UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear.
    5. Check your revised scores and download for future reference.
  • Aug 14, 2026, 15:17 IST

    UP Board Compartment Result 2026 Date: Exam Statistics

    Particular 

    High School 

    Intermediate 

    Total 

    Number of Registered Candidates 

    20,851

    21,227

    42,078

    Candidates Appeared for the exam 

    19,290

    20,253

    39,543

    Number of Candidates who did not appear 

    1,561

    974

    2,535
  • Aug 14, 2026, 14:38 IST

    UP Board Compartment Result 2026 Date: Results to be Released on Same Date?

    The board will release the results for compartment examination for both classes 10th and 12th on the same day. The exam was also conducted on the same day for both classes, i.e., on July 28, 2026, across the state. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check and download the revised marksheets.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 14:01 IST

    UPMSP Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    Candidates will require their log in credentials to check and download the UP Board compartment results for classes 10th and 12th online. These include:

    • School code
    • Roll number
    • Date of birth
  • Aug 14, 2026, 13:12 IST

    UPMSP Compartment Result 2026 Date: When was the exam held?

    The compartment examinations for classes 10th and 12th were conducted on July 28, 2026. It is held in two shifts: first from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, and the second from 2 PM to 5:15 PM across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates will be able to check their revised scores on the website soon.

  • Aug 14, 2026, 12:48 IST

    UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

    While downloading the online UP Board Compartment Result 2026 marksheet, students must ensure that the following particulars are correctly mentioned on the online document: 

    • Candidate's name
    • Roll Number
    • Father’s name
    • Mother’s Name
    • Date of Birth
    • School Code
    • District Code
    • Subject Name
    • Marks Obtained (theory and practical)
    • Total marks of each subject
    • Grand total
    • Final result (Pass/Fail)
    • Division
  • Aug 14, 2026, 12:29 IST

    results.upmsp.edu 2026: Website Interface

    The result portal - results.upmsp.edu - must look like this: 

  • Aug 14, 2026, 12:13 IST

    upmsp.edu.in 2026: List of Websites to Check Results

    Candidates will be able to check their result marksheets on the official board website and the dedicated result portal. The following websites can be used to download the revised scores online: 

    • upmsp.edu.in
    • results.upmsp.edu.in
    • results.digilocker.gov.in
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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