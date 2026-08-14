UP Board Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result Soon; Check Expected Date & Time

UP Board Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also called the UP Board, will release the compartment results for classes 10th and 12th soon. According to media predictions, the board is expected to release the results for the supplementary examinations by late August 2026. The examinations were held on July 28, 2026 in two shifts across the state.

Candidates will be able to check their results online and download the revised marksheets on the official website at upmsp.edu.in, and on the result portal at results.upmsp.edu.in. Students will need their log in credentials as mentioned on the admit card, including school code, roll number, date of birth, etc.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

The results for the compartment examinations can be expected in late August 2026. The examinations were held on a single day across the state for students who were unable to secure the minimum passing marks in their main annual board examination. The results will include the revised scores for the subjects the students failed to clear in the main exam, and the final marksheets sanctioned by the board will include the revised scores for students to use for future admissions.

How to download UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 online:

Visit the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in. Click on the relevant link for your class: Class 10: “High School Compartment & Improvement Result 2026” Class 12: “Intermediate Compartment & Improvement Result 2026” Enter your roll number and school code to click on 'View' Results. UP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear. Check your revised scores and download for future reference.

Students who took the compartment exams will need to collect their marksheets from their respective board-affiliated schools.