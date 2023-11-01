ICAR CUET UG Counselling 2023 Second Round Schedule Revised, Document Upload Begins On November 3

ICAR CUET UG Counselling 2023: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will start the seat allotment and online document verification process for ICAR CUET UG second round of counselling 2023 on November 3, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can upload the necessary documents by visiting the official website - icaradmission.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to complete the online documentation process is November 6, 2023, till 5 pm. Candidates can submit their seat acceptance fees by candidates till November 9, 2023. Candidates can check and download the complete schedule from the link below.

ICAR CUET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the ICAR CUET UG second round of counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Seat allotment and start of online document uploading by the candidates November 3, 2023, 5 pm onwards End of online document uploading by the candidate November 6, 2023 (5 pm) End of online document uploading by the universities November 7, 2023 (5 pm) End of re-submission of documents by candidates November 8, 2023 Last date of verification of re-submitted/remaining documents by the Universities November 8, 2023 End-of-seat acceptance fee deposition by candidates November 9, 2023 Deadline for fee re-conciliation and online reporting by the Universities November 10, 2023

What to do in case of any discrepancy in ICAR CUET UG counselling 2023?

As per the provided details, those candidates who face any technical assistance related to counselling can click on the HelpDesk menu available on the homepage of the ICAR counselling portal to get the helpline numbers in case of any queries.

Also Read: Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11th Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

