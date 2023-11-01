Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11th Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) for class 11th session 2023-25 today, November 1, 2023, in online mode. Students who have registered for the exam can check and download their results through the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Sharing a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the BSEB said, “The result of the online entrance examination, 2023, conducted for enrollment in class-XI (session 2023-25) of Simultala Residential School, Jamui, has been released by Bihar School Examination Board. The recommended students will participate in pre-enrolment medical examination”.
Bihar Simultala Result 2023 For Class 11th - Direct Link
Check BSEB’s official post below
Details mentioned on the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result 2023
The Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result 2023 includes the important information mentioned on it. Check the details below:
- Roll number
- Application number
- Candidate's name
- Parent's name
- Gender
- Category
- Date of birth
- Disability type
- Marks obtained
- Maximum marks
- Percentage
- Qualifying status
- Overall rank
How to download the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result 2023?
Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result 2023 online.
Step 1: Visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result
Step 3: A new result pdf will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it
Step 5: Download it for future use
