Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11th Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) for class 11th session 2023-25 today, November 1, 2023, in online mode. Students who have registered for the exam can check and download their results through the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Sharing a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the BSEB said, “The result of the online entrance examination, 2023, conducted for enrollment in class-XI (session 2023-25) of Simultala Residential School, Jamui, has been released by Bihar School Examination Board. The recommended students will participate in pre-enrolment medical examination”.

Check BSEB’s official post below

Details mentioned on the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result 2023

The Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result 2023 includes the important information mentioned on it. Check the details below:

Roll number

Application number

Candidate's name

Parent's name

Gender

Category

Date of birth

Disability type

Marks obtained

Maximum marks

Percentage

Qualifying status

Overall rank

How to download the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result 2023?

Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 11th result

Step 3: A new result pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download it for future use

