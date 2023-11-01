GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Details Out at gseb.org, Get PDFs Here

GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the exam fee details for the GSEB HSC Science, General, and SSC board exams 2024 in online mode. Students appearing for the annual board examinations that are scheduled to be conducted in March 2024 can check and download the fee details as per their category through the official website - gseb.org.

According to the released notification, female and disabled students have been exempted from examination fees by the government. Students are required to make a payment of Rs 10 per practical subject for GSEB class 12th General practical exams. For class 12th Science practical exams, students need to submit Rs 120 per practical subject.

GSEB HSC General Exam 2024 Fees - Direct Link

Gujarat Board SSC Board Exam 2024 Fees - Direct Link

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Science 2024 Exam Fees - Direct Link

GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Details

Students appearing for the Gujarat Board exam 2024 for classes 10 and 12 can check the fee details in table mentioned below:

Category 10th 12th Science 12th General Regular student Rs 380 Rs 665 Rs 540 Regular repeater (one subject) Rs 145 Rs 200 Rs 155 Regular repeater (two subjects) Rs 205 Rs 330 Rs 245 Regular repeater (three subjects) Rs 265 Rs 465 Rs 315 Regular repeater (more than three subjects) Rs 145 Rs 665 Rs 540 Individual candidates (one subject) Rs 145 - Rs 155 Separate candidate (two subjects) Rs 205 - Rs 245 Separate candidate (three subjects) Rs 265 - Rs 315 GSOS candidate (regular) Rs 145 - Rs 540 GSOS repeater (one subject) Rs 145 - Rs 155 GSOS repeater (two subjects) Rs 205 - Rs 245 GSOS repeater (three subjects) Rs 265 - Rs 315 GSOS repeater (more than three subjects) Rs 380 - Rs 540

Also Read: Assam HS Exam 2024 Registration Begins Today, Get Steps To Register Here

