GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Details Out at gseb.org, Get PDFs Here

GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024: GSEB has released the exam fee details for the GSEB HSC Science, General and SSC board exams 2024 in online mode. Students appearing for the annual board exams can check and download the fee details through the official website - gseb.org. Check the details here.

Updated: Nov 1, 2023 12:53 IST
GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the exam fee details for the GSEB HSC Science, General, and SSC board exams 2024 in online mode. Students appearing for the annual board examinations that are scheduled to be conducted in March 2024 can check and download the fee details as per their category through the official website - gseb.org.

According to the released notification, female and disabled students have been exempted from examination fees by the government. Students are required to make a payment of Rs 10 per practical subject for GSEB class 12th General practical exams. For class 12th Science practical exams, students need to submit Rs 120 per practical subject. 

GSEB HSC General Exam 2024 Fees  - Direct Link

Gujarat Board SSC Board Exam 2024 Fees  - Direct Link 

GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Science 2024 Exam Fees  - Direct Link 

GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Details

Students appearing for the Gujarat Board exam 2024 for classes 10 and 12 can check the fee details in table mentioned below:

Category

10th

12th Science

12th General

Regular student

Rs 380

Rs 665

Rs 540

Regular repeater (one subject)

Rs 145

Rs 200

Rs 155

Regular repeater (two subjects)

Rs 205

Rs 330

Rs 245

Regular repeater (three subjects)

Rs 265

Rs 465

Rs 315

Regular repeater (more than three subjects)

Rs 145

Rs 665

Rs 540

Individual candidates (one subject)

Rs 145

-

Rs 155

Separate candidate (two subjects)

Rs 205

-

Rs 245

Separate candidate (three subjects)

Rs 265

-

Rs 315

GSOS candidate (regular)

Rs 145

-

Rs 540

GSOS repeater (one subject)

Rs 145

-

Rs 155

GSOS repeater (two subjects)

Rs 205

-

Rs 245

GSOS repeater (three subjects)

Rs 265

-

Rs 315

GSOS repeater (more than three subjects)

Rs 380

-

Rs 540

