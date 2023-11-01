GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Details Out at gseb.org, Get PDFs Here

GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the exam fee details for the GSEB HSC Science, General, and SSC board exams 2024 in online mode. Students appearing for the annual board examinations that are scheduled to be conducted in March 2024 can check and download the fee details as per their category through the official website - gseb.org.
According to the released notification, female and disabled students have been exempted from examination fees by the government. Students are required to make a payment of Rs 10 per practical subject for GSEB class 12th General practical exams. For class 12th Science practical exams, students need to submit Rs 120 per practical subject.
GSEB HSC General Exam 2024 Fees - Direct Link
Gujarat Board SSC Board Exam 2024 Fees - Direct Link
GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Science 2024 Exam Fees - Direct Link
GSEB HSC, SSC Board Exam 2024 Fee Details
Students appearing for the Gujarat Board exam 2024 for classes 10 and 12 can check the fee details in table mentioned below:
|
Category
|
10th
|
12th Science
|
12th General
|
Regular student
|
Rs 380
|
Rs 665
|
Rs 540
|
Regular repeater (one subject)
|
Rs 145
|
Rs 200
|
Rs 155
|
Regular repeater (two subjects)
|
Rs 205
|
Rs 330
|
Rs 245
|
Regular repeater (three subjects)
|
Rs 265
|
Rs 465
|
Rs 315
|
Regular repeater (more than three subjects)
|
Rs 145
|
Rs 665
|
Rs 540
|
Individual candidates (one subject)
|
Rs 145
|
-
|
Rs 155
|
Separate candidate (two subjects)
|
Rs 205
|
-
|
Rs 245
|
Separate candidate (three subjects)
|
Rs 265
|
-
|
Rs 315
|
GSOS candidate (regular)
|
Rs 145
|
-
|
Rs 540
|
GSOS repeater (one subject)
|
Rs 145
|
-
|
Rs 155
|
GSOS repeater (two subjects)
|
Rs 205
|
-
|
Rs 245
|
GSOS repeater (three subjects)
|
Rs 265
|
-
|
Rs 315
|
GSOS repeater (more than three subjects)
|
Rs 380
|
-
|
Rs 540
Also Read: Assam HS Exam 2024 Registration Begins Today, Get Steps To Register Here