Assam HS Exam 2024 Registration Begins Today, Get Steps To Register Here

Assam HS exam 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will start the registration process for the Assam HS exams 2024 today, November 1, 2023, in online mode. Students who are appearing for the Assam class 12th board exams for the upcoming academic session 2024 can fill out the registration form through the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.

As per the released notification, the board authorities will close the registration window on November 30, 2023. However, all the Heads of the respective institutions under the jurisdiction of the Council are advised to notify their students regarding the form-filling process.

According to the board officials, students belonging to the government, provincialized, recognized venture schools who are going to appear in the Assam HS final board exams 2024 and whose parental annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh are exempted from payment of centre and examination fees.

Assam Class 12th Board Exam 2024 Registration Portal - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Check the official notice below

How to register for the Assam HS exam 2024 online?

Students appearing for the Assam HS exam for the academic session 2024 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC - ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Assam HS 2024 exam

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the Assam HS Routine application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents along with the scanned copy of the photograph and signature of the candidate

Step 5: Make the online fee payment of the application fee and click on the submit button

Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future use

