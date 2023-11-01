JEMAT Phase 3 Registration 2023 Starts at cetmat.formflix.com, Get Direct Link Here

JEMAT Phase 3 Exam 2023: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT, WB) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) phase 3 exam today, November 1, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the JEMAT exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - cetmat.formflix.com.

As per the given schedule, the candidates can submit their registrations by November 2, 2023. The JEMAT admit card 2023 will be made available for the candidates on November 3, after 8 pm. The date for the mock test for JEMAT phase III will be announced soon on the official website. The CBT manual exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

JEEMAT Phase 3 Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEMAT 2023 Phase III Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the JEMAT phase 3 exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates JEMAT phase 3 application starts November 1, 2023 Last date to apply for JEMAT phase 3 November 2, 2023 Availability of admit cards November 3, 2023, after 8 pm Mock test for JEMAT phase 3 To be announced CBT manual exam November 5, 2023

How to apply for the JEMAT phase 3 exam 2023?

The JEMAT phase 3 registration form 2023 can be accessed online. Candidates interested in applying for the JEMAT exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete their registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetmat.formflix.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for JEMAT 2023

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked, upload the necessary documents and make the payment of the registration fees

Step 5: Submit the JEMAT registration form and download it for future use

