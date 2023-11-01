UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To November 6, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has extended the deadline for students to register for the Undergraduate Common Entramce Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2024 exams. Based on the revised dates provided, the last date for students to submit their registration for the entrance test without late fee is November 6, 2023. The last date for online registration with late fee is November 13, 2023.

Candidates yet to register for the design entrance exam can now visit the official website until the extended deadline to complete the registration and online application process. Candidates registering for the entrance exam must make sure that they have a valid email id and mobile number to be entered for the registration. Students are also instructed to read through the application instructions carefully before applying.

IIT Bombay is scheduled to conduct the UCEED and CEED 2024 exams on January 21, 2023. Candidates can register for the UCEED 2024 exams through the link available on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in and the registration link for CEED 2024 is available at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Steps to Register for UCEED, CEED 2024

The registration proess for the UCEED and CEED 2024 exams are similar. Interested candidates are required to enter the email id in the link provided to complete the registration. Follow the steps available here to complete the application.

Step 1: Visit the official website for UCEED/ CEED 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration portal link given

Step 3: Click on register and emter the email id in the box provided

Step 4: Click on register and proceed to fill out the online application

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents in the appropriate link provided

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission

Students must note that a late fee of Rs. 500/- will be applicable for candidates submitting their registrations after November 6, 2023. The admit card for the UCEED and CEED 2024 exams will be available for download on January 5, 2024.

