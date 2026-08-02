IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Result Out, Check Download Link Here
The IISER round 2 seat allotment 2026 has been released on the official website iiseradmission.in. Candidates can check their status by logging with their user id and password. Check the direct download link here.
IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the round 2 seat allotment result for admission to its programmes. Candidates who applied for counselling can now check and download their seat allotment status on the official website iiseradmission.in. Candidates must ensure to pay the seat acceptance fee (SAF) before 5 pm on August 5, 2026.
The IISER prepares seat allotment results based on candidates’ rank in the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026, choices filled by candidates and the availability of seats across seven IISER campuses. This year’s IAT was conducted on June 7, 2026 from 9 am to 12 pm.
How To Download IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official IISER website iiseradmission.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Round 2, August 1 - August 5, 2026 5 pm” link.
- Enter your user id and password.
- Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Result Download Link
IISER Admissions 2026: After Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Process
Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment status can click on the “Freeze” option to accept it and those who are not sure can click on the “float” option, which will allow them to retain the seat and participate in the next rounds of counselling sessions. Students who accept their allotment status will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee before August 5, 2026.
Students can also check the closing ranks for round 2 of the counselling process on the official website. The ranks differ according to the IISER campus and each category - Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)-Non Creamy Layer (NCL).
IISER Admissions 2026: Category-Wise Seats
The IISER reserves seats for different categories as mandated by the government of India. 27 per cent of the seats are reserved for OBC-NCL category candidates, followed by SC category at 15 per cent. Check the category-wise reserved seats below:
- Scheduled Caste (SC) - 15% of seats
- Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 7.5% of seats
- Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) - 27% of seats
- Persons with Disability (PwD) with at least 40% impairment - 5% of seats (horizontal, within the same category)
- Kashmiri Migrants/Kashmiri Pandit/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) - 3 seats per IISER (supernumerary)
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - up to 10% (as per Government of India rules)
IISER Round 3 Counselling Schedule
The round 3 counselling result for admission to IISER campuses across India will be released on August 10 at 5 pm and candidates will be allowed to pay the seat acceptance fee till 5 pm on August 13, 2026.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.