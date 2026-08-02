IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Result Out, Check Download Link Here

The IISER round 2 seat allotment 2026 has been released on the official website iiseradmission.in. Candidates can check their status by logging with their user id and password. Check the direct download link here.

IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the round 2 seat allotment result for admission to its programmes. Candidates who applied for counselling can now check and download their seat allotment status on the official website iiseradmission.in. Candidates must ensure to pay the seat acceptance fee (SAF) before 5 pm on August 5, 2026. The IISER prepares seat allotment results based on candidates’ rank in the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026, choices filled by candidates and the availability of seats across seven IISER campuses. This year’s IAT was conducted on June 7, 2026 from 9 am to 12 pm. How To Download IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment? Visit the official IISER website iiseradmission.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Round 2, August 1 - August 5, 2026 5 pm” link.

Enter your user id and password.

Your seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

IISER Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 Result Download Link IISER Admissions 2026: After Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Process Candidates who are satisfied with their allotment status can click on the “Freeze” option to accept it and those who are not sure can click on the “float” option, which will allow them to retain the seat and participate in the next rounds of counselling sessions. Students who accept their allotment status will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee before August 5, 2026. Students can also check the closing ranks for round 2 of the counselling process on the official website. The ranks differ according to the IISER campus and each category - Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)-Non Creamy Layer (NCL). IISER Admission Round 2 Closing Ranks 2026