IIT Bombay Invites Applications For e-PG Diploma In Computer Science, AI: What You Need To Know

IIT Bombay has launched an e-PG diploma programme in Computer Science and AI. Aspirants must apply for the course before August 21 on the IIT Bombay’s official website cse.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has invited applications for its newly launched e-postgraduate (PG) diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning. With two days left in its registration process to end, individuals aiming to enhance their skills in the increasingly AI-centric world can apply for the course on the official website cse.iitb.ac.in. Upon successful completion, candidates will be awarded e-alumni status of IIT Bombay. The programme starts on August 31, 2026. Students aiming to apply for the course must know that the programme requires an understanding of undergraduate level Computer Science or have prior on-the-job experience for the same. While the course needs to be completed within a year, participants will be provided two extra years for the completion.

Who Can Apply For IIT Bombay’s e-PG Diploma in Computer Science, AI? Students who recently graduated with a degree in computing and want to expand their knowledge in the discipline beyond undergraduate level. Engineers and Software developers who aim to increase their expertise level in the advanced programming and computing systems can apply. Employees who are currently working and would like to advance their careers through a postgraduate diploma may apply. The course also benefits IT professionals looking to stay updated in the growing tech field. What The Course Covers The AI part of the course will enhance individuals’ skills in Generative AI, Large Language Models, AI Agents, RAG, MCP, Reinforcement Learning, Computer Vision, NLP and Deep Learning, while Computer Science topics include Algorithms and Complexity, Blockchain, Web and Software Security, Cryptography and Network Security, and Big Data System Internals.