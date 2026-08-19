IIT Bombay Invites Applications For e-PG Diploma In Computer Science, AI: What You Need To Know
IIT Bombay has launched an e-PG diploma programme in Computer Science and AI. Aspirants must apply for the course before August 21 on the IIT Bombay’s official website cse.iitb.ac.in.
IIT Bombay AI Course: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has invited applications for its newly launched e-postgraduate (PG) diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning. With two days left in its registration process to end, individuals aiming to enhance their skills in the increasingly AI-centric world can apply for the course on the official website cse.iitb.ac.in. Upon successful completion, candidates will be awarded e-alumni status of IIT Bombay. The programme starts on August 31, 2026.
Students aiming to apply for the course must know that the programme requires an understanding of undergraduate level Computer Science or have prior on-the-job experience for the same. While the course needs to be completed within a year, participants will be provided two extra years for the completion.
Who Can Apply For IIT Bombay’s e-PG Diploma in Computer Science, AI?
Students who recently graduated with a degree in computing and want to expand their knowledge in the discipline beyond undergraduate level.
Engineers and Software developers who aim to increase their expertise level in the advanced programming and computing systems can apply.
Employees who are currently working and would like to advance their careers through a postgraduate diploma may apply. The course also benefits IT professionals looking to stay updated in the growing tech field.
What The Course Covers
The AI part of the course will enhance individuals’ skills in Generative AI, Large Language Models, AI Agents, RAG, MCP, Reinforcement Learning, Computer Vision, NLP and Deep Learning, while Computer Science topics include Algorithms and Complexity, Blockchain, Web and Software Security, Cryptography and Network Security, and Big Data System Internals.
Vinay J. Ribeiro, e PGD(CS & AI) Faculty Coordinator, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay said the course will provide a deeper understanding of AI and Computer Science to participants.
“The programme will equip learners not just to use AI tools, but to understand Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence at a foundational level. This deeper understanding will help them adapt, compete and excel in the increasingly AI-centric world we are entering,” he said.
The course is provided in partnership with Great Learning, an Edtech company.
How To Apply?
- To apply, aspirants must visit the official website mygreatlearning.com and click on the ePGD in CS& AI link available.
- Enter your email address, phone number, full name, work experience and click on “Continue.”
- Apply for the course by submitting your other details including qualification certificates.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.