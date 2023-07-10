Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Registrations Window Closes on July 12, Check Fees, Steps to Register Here

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has commenced the registration process for Kerala PG programmes for admission into Government Medical Colleges in the State and RCC, Thiruvananthapuram in online mode. Those candidates who are wishing to apply for PG medical courses can register themselves by visiting the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will close the registration window for Kerala PG medical admission on July 12, 2023, at 4 PM. They need to enter the required details such as NEET roll number, date of birth, NEET rank, and access code in the login window to get registered. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions carefully before filling out the registration form.

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Kerala PG medical admission 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Registrations commence July 7, 2023 Last date to submit the Kerala PG Medical registration form July 12, 2023 (upto 4 pm)

Check the official notice here



Kerala PG Medical 2023 Fees

Medical aspirants who are applying for the Kerala PG medical admissions need to submit a prescribed amount of fees online. They can check the fees given below:

Category Fees General and Service quota candidate Rs 1,000 SC/ST candidates Rs 500

Check the prospectus here

How to register for Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 online?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Kerala postgraduate medical admission 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter the required details such as NEET roll number, date of birth, NEET Rank, and Access Code to register

Step 4: Login using the necessary details such as application number, password and access code in the given space

Step 5: Fill out all the details in the application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the payment of the prescribed fee and submit the details

Step 7: Print a hard copy of it for future use

