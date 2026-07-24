National Testing Agency Working With 24 Filled Permanent Posts, Rajya Sabha Told

Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, on July 22, 2026, replied to questions in the Rajya Sabha regarding the National Testing Agency (NTA)’s staff strength, expenditure incurred, and other examination-wise details. Majumdar said that the NTA has a total of 39 sanctioned permanent posts, of which 24 are currently filled. He added that the agency also has 197 contractual and outsourced personnel. To strengthen the NTA, 16 additional posts, including eight Director-level posts and the remaining at the Joint Director level, have been created under the NTA staffing scheme.

Majumdar said the NTA recruits staff and officials on a short-term basis as per requirement. Of the 197 personnel engaged, 73 are on a contractual basis, while the remaining 124 have been outsourced.