National Testing Agency Working With 24 Filled Permanent Posts, Rajya Sabha Told
The Ministry of Education has shared the National Testing Agency (NTA)'s expenses and income of the past five years along with the number of staff positions available and filled.
Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, on July 22, 2026, replied to questions in the Rajya Sabha regarding the National Testing Agency (NTA)’s staff strength, expenditure incurred, and other examination-wise details. Majumdar said that the NTA has a total of 39 sanctioned permanent posts, of which 24 are currently filled. He added that the agency also has 197 contractual and outsourced personnel. To strengthen the NTA, 16 additional posts, including eight Director-level posts and the remaining at the Joint Director level, have been created under the NTA staffing scheme.
Majumdar said the NTA recruits staff and officials on a short-term basis as per requirement. Of the 197 personnel engaged, 73 are on a contractual basis, while the remaining 124 have been outsourced.
Over 270 Examinations Conducted Since 2018
The NTA has conducted more than 270 examinations since 2018, recording over 6.6 crore registrations. This year, the agency has conducted 12 examinations so far, with around 65 lakh candidate registrations, Majumdar said.
NTA’s Revenue And Income Over The Last Five Years
In the 2023-2024 year, the NTA incurred an expenditure of 10,40,95,88,274 and recorded an income of 11,16,84,39,078.
|
Year
|
Expenditure
|
Income
|
2019-20
|
4,40,20,18,144
|
5,04,16,04,176
|
2020-21
|
4,36,25,21,931
|
5,15,15,97,544
|
2021-22
|
4,26,52,32,581
|
5,08,46,52,908
|
2022-23
|
6,81,52,00,280
|
9,00,56,19,679
|
2023-24
|
10,40,95,88,274
|
11,16,84,39,078
The NEET UG examination was conducted on May 3 at 5,432 centres across 565 cities in 13 languages. The re-test following the alleged paper leak was held on June 21, and the results were announced on July 16, 2026.
CJP Protest
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, is currently underway, with protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. On July 24, 2026, CJP spokespersons met Union ministers and submitted their demands, including adequate compensation for the families of suicide victims and withdrawal of police cases against peaceful protesters.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.