NMC Asks Students to Fill Out Online Feedback Form for Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has launched the Online Student Feedback Form for UG Medical Students of medical colleges/institutions under its purview. The feedback is anonymous and will be solely used for academic review and quality improvement, NMC has stated.

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The feedback covers responses on teaching quality, infrastructure, clinical training, safety, student safety, curriculum feedback, practical training and overall administration.

NMC has launched the Online Student Feedback Form for UG Medical Students of medical colleges/institutions under its purview.



Your feedback is anonymous and will be solely used for academic review and quality improvement.



Link: https://t.co/p9sjQ1XvAt#NMC #ug #pmo #mohfw — National Medical Commission (@NMC_BHARAT) June 15, 2026

The NMC has stated that the feedback collected will be used for internal academic review and quality improvement. It has further stated that the use of the feedback for external, public or competitive purposes is prohibited and will be considered null and void.