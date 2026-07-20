NMC Asks Students to Fill Out Online Feedback Form for Medical Colleges
NMC asks students to fill out the feedback forms for medical colleges. The feedback will be treated as confidential and used for quality improvement purposes only.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has launched the Online Student Feedback Form for UG Medical Students of medical colleges/institutions under its purview. The feedback is anonymous and will be solely used for academic review and quality improvement, NMC has stated.
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The feedback covers responses on teaching quality, infrastructure, clinical training, safety, student safety, curriculum feedback, practical training and overall administration.
NMC has launched the Online Student Feedback Form for UG Medical Students of medical colleges/institutions under its purview.— National Medical Commission (@NMC_BHARAT) June 15, 2026
Your feedback is anonymous and will be solely used for academic review and quality improvement.
Link: https://t.co/p9sjQ1XvAt#NMC #ug #pmo #mohfw
The NMC has stated that the feedback collected will be used for internal academic review and quality improvement. It has further stated that the use of the feedback for external, public or competitive purposes is prohibited and will be considered null and void.
Attention Students ⚠️ We Want to Hear From You!— National Medical Commission (@NMC_BHARAT) July 19, 2026
Your feedback plays an important role in enhancing the quality of medical education. If you haven't filled the form yet, we encourage all medical students to participate in the NMC Online Student Feedback Form.
📝 Share your… https://t.co/Z3Ifhl2mBm
To fill out the form, students are required to enter their medical college name and the year they are studying in.
The form includes sections such as Quality of Teaching & Lectures, Faculty Availability & Adequacy, Clinical Training & Patient Exposure, Labs, Dissection Halls & Practical Training, Community Medicine & Rural Training, Ragging & Student Safety, and Campus Culture/ Student Welfare, Curriculum Feedback, Administration & Governance, and Optional Comments.
Students are to provide a rating in every section along with other questions to be answered. The ratings can be given as Excellent, Very Good, Good, Average, or Below Average.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.