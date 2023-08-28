Odisha NEET PG Dental allotment result 2023 for round 1 releases at dmetodisha.in, download pdf here

Odisha NEET PG Dental Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha has released the seat allotment round 1 result of NEET PG Dental today. Candidates can download their common Odisha NEET PG Dental allotment pdf online at dmetodisha.in. They do not have to use their login credentials as the seat allotment list has been released in the form of pdf.

The reporting process will commence from August 31 to September 1, 2023. The Odisha NEET PG Dental seat allotment result has been divided into two categories, State Quota, Direct Candidates and State Quota, In-Service Candidates. There are 10 candidates selected in the former and six candidates selected in the latter categories.

How To Download Odisha NEET PG Dental 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

Those who have applied for round 1 Odisha NEET counselling for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma colleges can check the allotment list online. They can go through the steps to know how to download Odisha Dental pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dmetodisha.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PG Dental tab

Step 3: Now, click on the notifications section

Step 4: Click on - View PDF tab adjacent to - Common Allotment - Round 1 & Vacant Seats

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

What details are mentioned in Odisha NEET PG 2023 Dental Round 1 Result PDF?

Candidates can check below the details that are mentioned on the allotment list:

Candidate Name

Choice Number

Allotted College

Allotted Course

Allotted Subject

Allotted Category

CAF Number

Applied Category

Type

CMR-UR

Odisha NEET PG Dental Round 2 Seat Vacancy

Candidates can check below the vacant seats released for round 2:

Colleges Category Subject Seat HI-TECH Dental College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar UR Oral & Max Surgery 1 SCB Dental College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar ST Pedodontics & Prev Dent 1 HI-TECH Dental College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar ST Conservative Dentistry 1

