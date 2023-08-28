  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Odisha NEET PG Dental allotment result 2023 for round 1 releases at dmetodisha.in, download pdf here

Odisha NEET PG Dental allotment result 2023 for round 1 releases at dmetodisha.in, download pdf here

Odisha NEET PG Dental Counselling 2023: DMET has issued the round 1 common allotment result for Odisha NEET PG counselling today - August 28, 2023. Along with this, the seat vacancy list for round 2 has also been released at dmetodisha.in. Get direct link to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 28, 2023 17:27 IST
Odisha NEET PG Dental allotment result 2023
Odisha NEET PG Dental allotment result 2023

Odisha NEET PG Dental Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Odisha has released the seat allotment round 1 result of NEET PG Dental today. Candidates can download their common Odisha NEET PG Dental allotment pdf online at dmetodisha.in. They do not have to use their login credentials as the seat allotment list has been released in the form of pdf. 

The reporting process will commence from August 31 to September 1, 2023. The Odisha NEET PG Dental seat allotment result has been divided into two categories, State Quota, Direct Candidates and State Quota, In-Service Candidates. There are 10 candidates selected in the former and six candidates selected in the latter categories. 

Odisha NEET PG Dental Round 1 Common Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Odisha NEET PG Dental Vacant Seats PDF 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Odisha NEET PG Dental 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

Those who have applied for round 1 Odisha NEET counselling for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma colleges can check the allotment list online. They can go through the steps to know how to download Odisha Dental pdf: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dmetodisha.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PG Dental tab

Step 3: Now, click on the notifications section

Step 4: Click on - View PDF tab adjacent to - Common Allotment - Round 1 & Vacant Seats

Step 5: Download and save it for future references 

What details are mentioned in Odisha NEET PG 2023 Dental Round 1 Result PDF? 

Candidates can check below the details that are mentioned on the allotment list: 

  • Candidate Name
  • Choice Number
  • Allotted College
  • Allotted Course
  • Allotted Subject
  • Allotted Category
  • CAF Number
  • Applied Category
  • Type
  • CMR-UR

Odisha NEET PG Dental Round 2 Seat Vacancy

Candidates can check below the vacant seats released for round 2: 

Colleges

Category

Subject

Seat

HI-TECH Dental College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar

UR

Oral & Max Surgery

1

SCB Dental College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar

ST

Pedodontics & Prev Dent

1

HI-TECH Dental College & Hospital, Bhubaneswar

ST

Conservative Dentistry

1

Also Read: NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Released, Download Provisional List Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023