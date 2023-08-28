Panjab University BSc Results 2023 Declared for 2nd Sem, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has released the semester-wise result of the Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes for the May session 2023 today, August 28. Students who have given the 2nd semester exams can get their scores by filling out the necessary login details from the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

To get the results, candidates are required to enter the login details including exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The varsity has declared the results of the B.Sc. (Hons) (Bio-Informatics) 2nd Semester exams.

Panjab University Result Latest Updates & News: As per the recent updates, the University has also released the results for the mentioned courses i.e. M.Com (Honours) (Hons School System) 2nd Sem, Master of Arts (Philosophy), MBA (Human Resource) (Hons. School System), MBA (International Business) (Hons. School System), Master of Social Work and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications 2nd-semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Direct Links B.Sc. (Hons) (Bio-Informatics) 2nd Semester Click Here

How to check and download PU result 2023 online?

Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download their PU even semester results online.

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Panjab University: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, select the semester results tab, then click on the May result link

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU results for the May session will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the details as asked

Step 5: Go through the results and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

PU Chandigarh Highlights

Candidates can go through the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights below.

About PU Details Name of the University Panjab University, Chandigarh Programmes BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil Courses Date of Examination May 2023 Panjab University result release date August 28, 2023 PU Result Link - Latest Click Here

Also Read: MP NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

