MP NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will start the registrations for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 mop-up round counselling tomorrow: August 29, 2023. Interested candidates can register through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the mop-up round counselling is September 4, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on September 13, 2023. Those candidates who have already registered for the MPNEET UG counselling need not be required to register again for the mop-up round, the officials said.

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Mop-up Round Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Official website)

MP NEET UG counselling 2023 mop-up round schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Madhya Pradesh UG counselling 2023 mop-up round dates in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registration starts August 29 to September 4, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Publication of revised state merit list of registered candidates September 5, 2023 Release of vacancies September 5, 2023 Choice filling and choice locking September 6 to 10, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Seat allotment result for mop-up round September 13, 2023 Reporting/joining to the allotted college in person for document verification and admission September 14 to 20, 2023 (5 pm)

How to fill out the MP NEET UG counselling mop-up round 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the MP NEET UG mop-up round counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MP NEET UG - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: After this, click on the direct link to register for the mop-up round of counselling

Step 3: Fill out the details as asked

Step 4: Upload all the documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Submit the registration fee

Step 6: Download the MP NEET UG mop-up round 2023 application confirmation page for future reference

