COMEDK UGET Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 3 Announced, Get Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the round 3 seat allotment result for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 in online mode. Engineering aspirants can check and download their results by visiting the official website - comedk.org.
As per the details provided on the official website, there is no seat cancellation option available during or after Round 3 for candidates with the status of Accept & Upgrade or Reject & Upgrade. Candidates are also informed that they have to join the allotted college in the COMEDK UGET counselling round 3. In case candidates do not join the allocated college, fees paid will not be refunded besides candidate may be asked to pay the prescribed penalty.
COMEDK UGET 2023 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Click Here)
COMEDK UGET 2023 Engineering Counselling Dates
Candidates can check the dates related to the COMEDK UGET Engineering counselling round 3 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Round 3 Allotment Result
|
August 26, 2023
|
Decision-making and Fee payment
|
September 2, 2023 (till 11 am)
|
Reporting to the allotted college
|
September 4, 2023 (till 3 pm)
COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling round 3 login window
Engineering aspirants can check the image of the result login window below:
How to check the COMEDK UGET 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result?
Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download the seat allotment result online.
Step 1: Visit the official website - comedk.org
Step 2: Now, click on the Engineering login tab
Step 3: Enter the necessary details such as application number, password, and security captcha code
Step 4: Go through the details and download the COMEDK UGET seat allocation letter 2023
Step 5: Click on the same login link to view further choices and submit fees
Step 6: Download and print the seat allotment letter for future use
