COMEDK UGET Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 3 Announced, Get Direct Link Here

COMEDK UGET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the round 3 seat allotment result for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 in online mode. Engineering aspirants can check and download their results by visiting the official website - comedk.org.

As per the details provided on the official website, there is no seat cancellation option available during or after Round 3 for candidates with the status of Accept & Upgrade or Reject & Upgrade. Candidates are also informed that they have to join the allotted college in the COMEDK UGET counselling round 3. In case candidates do not join the allocated college, fees paid will not be refunded besides candidate may be asked to pay the prescribed penalty.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

COMEDK UGET 2023 Engineering Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the COMEDK UGET Engineering counselling round 3 in the table below:

Events Dates Round 3 Allotment Result August 26, 2023 Decision-making and Fee payment September 2, 2023 (till 11 am) Reporting to the allotted college September 4, 2023 (till 3 pm)

COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling round 3 login window

Engineering aspirants can check the image of the result login window below:

How to check the COMEDK UGET 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download the seat allotment result online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - comedk.org

Step 2: Now, click on the Engineering login tab

Step 3: Enter the necessary details such as application number, password, and security captcha code

Step 4: Go through the details and download the COMEDK UGET seat allocation letter 2023

Step 5: Click on the same login link to view further choices and submit fees

Step 6: Download and print the seat allotment letter for future use

Also Read: GMAT Registrations 2023 To Start Tomorrow, Check Details Here

