GMAT Registrations 2023 To Start Tomorrow, Check Details Here

GMAT 2023 Registrations: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will start the registration process for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Focus Edition tomorrow, August 29, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the GMAT focus edition can fill out the registration form through the official website - gmac.com.

As per the updates, candidates can appear for the current GMAT exam if they are applying for Round 1 admissions (September or October 2023). If they are applying for the round 2 and 3 admissions, they can take the GMAT Focus Edition (December 2023 or early 2024). As per the given details, over 7,700 programs at 2,400 universities and organizations in 110 countries use the GMAT scores as part of the selection criteria for their programmes.

GMAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Official website)

Check the official Tweet below:

Showcase your data analysis skills to business schools worldwide. Take the GMAT™ Focus Edition! Registration opens on August 29th. Save the date: https://t.co/7HRKdhKdZb pic.twitter.com/Tvy1UpG5Jv — OfficialGMAT (@OfficialGMAT) August 27, 2023