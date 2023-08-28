  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GMAT Registrations 2023 To Start Tomorrow, Check Details Here

GMAT Registrations 2023 To Start Tomorrow, Check Details Here

GMAT 2023 Registrations: GMAC will start the registrations for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Focus Edition tomorrow, August 29, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - gmac.com. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 28, 2023 15:23 IST
GMAT 2023 Registrations
GMAT 2023 Registrations

GMAT 2023 Registrations: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will start the registration process for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Focus Edition tomorrow, August 29, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the GMAT focus edition can fill out the registration form through the official website - gmac.com.

As per the updates, candidates can appear for the current GMAT exam if they are applying for Round 1 admissions (September or October 2023). If they are applying for the round 2 and 3 admissions, they can take the GMAT Focus Edition (December 2023 or early 2024). As per the given details, over 7,700 programs at 2,400 universities and organizations in 110 countries use the GMAT scores as part of the selection criteria for their programmes. 

GMAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Official website)

Check the official Tweet below:
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023