  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 To Be Out Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 To Be Out Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: DMET Uttar Pradesh will issue the merit list for the NEET PG 2023 round 2 tomorrow: August 29. Once released, candidates can check and download the merit list pdf from the official website - upneet.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 28, 2023 13:12 IST
UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023
UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023

UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will release the merit list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) round 2 tomorrow: August 29, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have applied for the UPNEET MDS counselling round 2 can check and download the merit list pdf from the official website - upneet.gov.in.

According to the given schedule, those candidates who have already registered for the round 2 counselling and are yet to make the payment of the registration fee and security money can submit the fees by tomorrow: August 29, 2023. The online choice-filling process will start from September 1 to 4, 2023.

UPNEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:

Events 

Dates

Last date to submit the registration and security money

August 25 to 29, 2023

Release of merit list

August 29, 2023

Online choice-filling

September 1 to 4, 2023

Publication of seat allotment list

September 5/6, 2023

Downloading the allotment letters

September 8 to 12, 2023

Date for admission

September 8, 9 and 11 and 12, 2023

How to download the UP NEET PG merit list 2023 for round 2 online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download the merit list of the UPNEET MDS counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPNEET

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required login credentials such as application number and password and then click on the submit button

Step 5: The UP NEET PG round 2 merit list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the merit list for future reference

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here!
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023