UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 To Be Out Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

UP NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will release the merit list for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) round 2 tomorrow: August 29, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have applied for the UPNEET MDS counselling round 2 can check and download the merit list pdf from the official website - upneet.gov.in.

According to the given schedule, those candidates who have already registered for the round 2 counselling and are yet to make the payment of the registration fee and security money can submit the fees by tomorrow: August 29, 2023. The online choice-filling process will start from September 1 to 4, 2023.

UPNEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the registration and security money August 25 to 29, 2023 Release of merit list August 29, 2023 Online choice-filling September 1 to 4, 2023 Publication of seat allotment list September 5/6, 2023 Downloading the allotment letters September 8 to 12, 2023 Date for admission September 8, 9 and 11 and 12, 2023

How to download the UP NEET PG merit list 2023 for round 2 online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download the merit list of the UPNEET MDS counselling 2023 round 2.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPNEET

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the merit list available

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required login credentials such as application number and password and then click on the submit button

Step 5: The UP NEET PG round 2 merit list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the merit list for future reference

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here!

