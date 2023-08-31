Tezpur University BTech Spot Admissions 2023 Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Tezpur University BTech Spot Admissions 2023: Tezpur University has announced that a special online admission drive for all India candidates for the BTech in Food Engineering and Technology programme will be held on September 1, 2023. Those candidates who are interested in appearing for the spot round admission can fill out the Google form through the link available on the official website - tezu.ernet.in.

As per the official notice, candidates are required to fill out the online Google form by September 1, 2023 (by 9 am). The candidates will be selected on the basis of JEE Main 2023 score and available seats in the respective category. Shortlisted candidates will be informed through email and they need to secure their seats by making the payment of the admission fee and application fee online.

Candidates can click on the direct link of the Google form to get registered for the spot round of the BTech in Food Engineering and Technology programme 2023 at Tezpur University.

Tezpur University's BTech Spot Round Admission Google form - Direct Link

Tezpur University BTech Spot Admissions 2023 Date and Time

Candidates can check the dates related to the Tezpur University BTech Spot round for the BTech in Food Engineering and Technology course in the table below:

Event Date Time BTech Spot Admissions 2023 September 1, 2023 10 am onwards

Check the official notice here

How to fill out the Tezpur University's BTech Spot Round Admission Google form?

Candidates who are applying for the spot round admissions for the BTech in Food Engineering and Technology programme can check the steps that are given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tezpur University - tezu.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on the spot admission official notice under the news and notification section

Step 3: An official notice pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the Google form link available there

Step 5: The google form will be displayed on the screen in the new window

Step 6: Enter all the details as asked

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents as required in the given format

Step 8: After this click on the submit button

