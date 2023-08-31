TN NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Out, Know How To Download Here

TN NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Chennai has released the seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling today: August 31, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the 2nd phase of counselling can check their seat allocation status from the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the given schedule, the provisional seat allotment letters will be made available for download between September 1 and 4, 2023. The last date for joining the allocated college is September 4, 2023.

TN NEET UG Round 2 Merit List of candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota 7.5% Reservation)

TN NEET UG Round 2 Merit List of candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota)

Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Management Quota)

TN NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the Tamil Nadu NEET MBBS/BDS second phase counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Declaration of result August 31, 2023 Downloading the provisional allotment order September 1 to 4, 2023 (5 pm) Last date of joining September 4, 2023 (5 pm)

How to check the TN NEET UG 2nd seat allotment result 2023 online?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to check and download the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allocation result for round 2.

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the UG tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to check the TN NEET UG 2nd phase seat allotment result 2023

Step 4: The seat allocation pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the seat allotment result for future use

Also Read: NIOS Datesheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Dates Released, Check Detailed Schedule Here

