TGBIE Extends Telangana Inter Admissions 2026; Last Date to Apply August 31
Telangana Inter admissions 2026 deadline has been extended to August 31, 2026. Check the article to know reservation rules, admission process, college guidelines and key documents required.
Telangana Inter admissions 2026 have been extended by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education. Students can now take admission into first year Intermediate courses for the 2026-27 academic year till August 31, 2026. The TGBIE board has asked all affiliated junior colleges to follow the revised schedule and all admission rules carefully. Telangana Inter admissions 2026 apply to government colleges, private aided colleges and unaided college residential institutions model colleges welfare colleges KGBV colleges, incentive junior colleges and composite degree colleges offering the two year Intermediate programme. Read the article to know more details.
Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Rules and Reservation Policy
For Telangana Inter admissions 2026 colleges cannot hold entrance exams. Admission must be given on the basis of GPA subject wise grade points and marks scored in the qualifying exam depending on the category of the student. The board has also repeated that all colleges must follow the approved reservation policy during Telangana Inter admissions 2026. The board has also said that 33.33% seats must be reserved for girls in each category where separate colleges are not available. Students taking admission after a gap period must get a local candidate or residential certificate from the local Tehsildar for that gap period. For Jogini children collges must record the mother’s name in place of father’s name if that is how it appears in the qualifying records.
|
Category
|
Reservation
|
Scheduled Castes SC
|
15%
|
Scheduled Tribes ST
|
10%
|
Backward Classes BC
|
29%
|
Physically Handicapped
|
5%
|
NCC Sports and Extracurricular Activities
|
5%
|
Ex servicemen and Defence Personnel residing in Telangana
|
3%
|
Economically Weaker Section EWS
|
10%
Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: College Guidelines and Student Safety
Telangana Inter Admissions 2026 also come with strict rules for colleges. Unaided junior colleges can submit only within approved sections and each section can have a maximum of 88 students. Colleges cannot offer admission in discontinued subject combinations. Any extra section can be opened only after prior approval from TGBIE. If a college breaks these rules it may face penalties or even disaffiliation.
Colleges must display sanctioned sections filled seats and vacant seats at the entrance and update this information daily. The board has also made anti drug declarations compulsory for both students and parents. Colleges must ensure proper safety and security for girl students. If a foreign national or OCI student is admitted the college must submit Form II to the local police station within 24 hours under the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.