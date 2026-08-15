TGBIE Extends Telangana Inter Admissions 2026; Last Date to Apply August 31

Telangana Inter admissions 2026 have been extended by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education. Students can now take admission into first year Intermediate courses for the 2026-27 academic year till August 31, 2026. The TGBIE board has asked all affiliated junior colleges to follow the revised schedule and all admission rules carefully. Telangana Inter admissions 2026 apply to government colleges, private aided colleges and unaided college residential institutions model colleges welfare colleges KGBV colleges, incentive junior colleges and composite degree colleges offering the two year Intermediate programme. Read the article to know more details.

Telangana Inter Admissions 2026: Rules and Reservation Policy

For Telangana Inter admissions 2026 colleges cannot hold entrance exams. Admission must be given on the basis of GPA subject wise grade points and marks scored in the qualifying exam depending on the category of the student. The board has also repeated that all colleges must follow the approved reservation policy during Telangana Inter admissions 2026. The board has also said that 33.33% seats must be reserved for girls in each category where separate colleges are not available. Students taking admission after a gap period must get a local candidate or residential certificate from the local Tehsildar for that gap period. For Jogini children collges must record the mother’s name in place of father’s name if that is how it appears in the qualifying records.