UP NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Download Letter PDF at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) will release the stray vacancy round of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allotment results tomorrow: October 17, 2023. Candidates can check their UPNEET allotment result online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download the seat allotment pdf.

Further, candidates can download the UP NEET PG seat allotment letter from October 18 to 20, 2023. Those who have been allocated seats must report to the designated institutes as per the specified dates. The seats are allotted based on choices filled, NEET score, reservation factors etc.

UP NEET PG Stray Vacancy Allotment Result Date

The choice filling window will be closed for candidates allotted seats in the UP NEET PG counselling stray round today.

Events Dates UP NEET choice filling last dates October 16, 2023 UP NEET PG stray vacancy seat allotment result October 17, 2023 Downloading allotment letter and admission dates October 18 to 20, 2023

How to check UP NEET PG Stray Vacancy Allotment Result 2023 PDF?

The upneet.gov.in allotment result pdf is prepared based on the choices filled by the candidates, seats available and the inter-se merit of the candidate. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check UP NEET PG seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials, if required

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future use

Documents Required for UP NEET PG Counselling 2023

For admission and while reporting, they need to carry the below-mentioned documents:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/scorecard

Allotment letter (downloaded from the official website)

Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET counselling

Class 10th certificate (as proof of DOB)

MBBS Marksheets

Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

Employers Relieving Certificate (if applicable)

