NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get Final Seat Allotment PDF Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment results for the NEET PG stray vacancy round today: October 16, 2023m in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into various PG programmes can check and download their seat allocation status through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the given details, the counselling committee released the provisional seat allotment results on October 16, 2023. A total of 2,858 candidates have been allotted seats in the NEET PG stray round counselling 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to check their seat allocation results.

MCC NEET PG 2023 Final Seat Allotment Result PDF - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Important Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table given below:

Events Dates Provisional seat allotment result for stray vacancy round October 16, 2023 Final seat allotment result October 16, 2023 Last date for reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute October 20, 2023

Check the official schedule here

Details mentioned on the NEET PG stray vacancy round 2023 seat allotment list

After downloading the seat allotment result, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on it carefully. The NEET PG seat allocation result comprises of below-given details provided on it.

Serial number

Rank

Allotted quota

Allotted institute

Course

Allotted category

Candidate's category

Remarks

How to download the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round allotment result pdf?

Medical aspirants can follow the below-given steps to download the MCC NEET PG seat allotment status for stray vacancy round online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result pdf available on the screen

Step 3: Click on the seat allotment result pdf

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download the pdf file for future use

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Updates: MCC Warns Against Fake Admission Form Circulating on Social Media, Check Notice Here



