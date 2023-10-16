  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get Final Seat Allotment PDF Here

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round 2023 Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get Final Seat Allotment PDF Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC has released the seat allotment results for the NEET PG stray vacancy round today: October 16, 2023. Candidates can check their seat allocation status at mcc.nic.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 16, 2023 17:28 IST
NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Result
NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Result

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment results for the NEET PG stray vacancy round today: October 16, 2023m in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into various PG programmes can check and download their seat allocation status through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the given details, the counselling committee released the provisional seat allotment results on October 16, 2023. A total of 2,858 candidates have been allotted seats in the NEET PG stray round counselling 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to check their seat allocation results. 

MCC NEET PG 2023 Final Seat Allotment Result PDF - Direct Link (Click Here) 

NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Important Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Provisional seat allotment result for stray vacancy round

October 16, 2023

Final seat allotment result 

October 16, 2023

Last date for reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute

October 20, 2023

Check the official schedule here

Details mentioned on the NEET PG stray vacancy round 2023 seat allotment list

After downloading the seat allotment result, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on it carefully. The NEET PG seat allocation result comprises of below-given details provided on it. 

  • Serial number
  • Rank
  • Allotted quota
  • Allotted institute
  • Course
  • Allotted category
  • Candidate's category
  • Remarks

How to download the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round allotment result pdf?

Medical aspirants can follow the below-given steps to download the MCC NEET PG seat allotment status for stray vacancy round online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result pdf available on the screen

Step 3: Click on the seat allotment result pdf 

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download the pdf file for future use

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Updates: MCC Warns Against Fake Admission Form Circulating on Social Media, Check Notice Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023