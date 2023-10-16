NEET PG 2023 Updates: MCC Warns Against Fake Admission Form Circulating on Social Media, Check Notice Here

NEET PG Admission 2023: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) issued a notice to warn against fake admission form for MD, MS, MDS, and DNB seats through nominated quota circulating on social media. The fake admission form claimed that PG medical seats would be allotted on payment of fees under the nominated quota.

MCC advised candidates and their parents not to circulate or forward the fake form to their contacts or on social media. The counselling committee reiterated that it does not host any website other than “www.mcc.nic.in”. It asked candidates to be aware of fake emails such as approvals@adg-edu.in, admissions@mohfw-gov.co.in.

MCC Notice Against Fake Admission Form for PG Courses, Check PDF Here

The official notice states, “It has come to the notice of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) that the following ‘Application-cum-admission Form for MD/MS/DNB/MDS Course of 50% Government Seat Quota/ Nominated Quota (Copy attached below) is circulating in the social media wherein they have claimed that seats will be allotted on nomination basis by payment of fees under nominated/ state quota. General public is hereby informed that the Application-cum-admission Form given below is ‘FAKE’ and has not been issued by MCC/ DGHS or MoHFW.”

MCC Warning Against Fake Admission Form

Along with this, MCC has also stated these points:

MCC does not allot seats based on nomination. It is further mentioned that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful candidates. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download provisional allotment letters from the MCC website and report at the allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding the allotment of seats.

Candidates should be cautious of fake agents and are advised to perform all activities related to counselling on the website themselves instead of hiring agents for the same.

The password created for counselling purposes should not be shared by candidates with anyone else.

Any case of fraudulent website/agent may be immediately reported to MCC and FIR may be lodged by the candidate for such matters.

Candidates and their parents are advised not to circulate/ forward this fake form to their contacts or on social media. Strict legal action might be initiated if someone is found to be circulating this or any such fake form.

