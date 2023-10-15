NEET PG Stray Round Result 2023 Today, Get Direct Link To Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for the NEET PG stray vacancy round today: October 15, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the counselling round to get admission into various PG courses can check and download their seat allocation status from the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the seat allotment results were scheduled to be announced on October 14, 2023, but it has not been released yet. It is expected that the counselling committee will release the seat allocation results today: October 15, 2023. The shortlisted candidates can report or join to their allocated colleges by October 20, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website of MCC to get the latest updates.

MCC NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)

MCC NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table given below:

Events Dates Release of stray vacancy round seat allotment result October 15, 2023 Reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute October 15 to 20, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to check the NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round allotment result pdf?

The NEET Postgraduate Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result pdf can be accessed online, once available. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the seat allotment status.

Step 1: Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the MCC NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result pdf available on the screen

Step 3: After this, click on the seat allotment result pdf

Step 4: Download the pdf file for future reference

Also Read: NEET SS 2023 Result Today, Download Merit List at nbe.edu.in

